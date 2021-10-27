Watch Terry Bradshaw Grill Daughter Rachel's Country Singer Date on The Bradshaw Bunch

Watch : Will Terry Bradshaw Approve of His Daughter Rachel's Date?

Terry Bradshaw is putting his daughter's latest love interest to the test.

The suitor seeking Rachel Bradshaw's heart and the NFL legend's approval on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch is country singer Matt Stell, and we've got a sneak peek of the family dinner that brings them all together.

"I guarantee you, if I don't like him, he's history," Terry tells his wife Tammy in the preview clip. "Because she knows I stay out of her love life."

"This is staying out of her love life?" Tammy quips, and soon, Rachel and Matt arrive to dinner.

Erin Bradshaw lightens the mood with a joke, but the introduction between Terry and Matt goes smoothly. He even pays the singer a compliment during a confessional: "Got a good handshake, which means he's a good man."

Dinner kicks off with trivia as the family is gearing up for an appearance on Celebrity Family Feud, but Matt's not off the hook quite yet.