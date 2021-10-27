Tiger King 2 Revisits Death of Carole Baskin's Husband in Dramatic Trailer

Watch : Carole Baskin Talks "Tiger King" Breakdown & "DWTS" Performance

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, it's time to strap in for another royally wild ride: Tiger King is back.

Joe Exotic pleads his case from behind bars in Tiger King 2, premiering Thursday, Nov. 17, on Netflix. "There's an innocent man in prison," Joe says in the shocking trailer. "Everybody from the zoo is out there making money, and I'm paying the price for every one of them people."

Turns out, he's right, at least partly: Zoo owner Jeff Lowe confirms that the series "changed our lives overnight," leading him to make "more money than God."

Yet, everything comes with a price.

Season one of Tiger King premiered in March 2020, introducing the world to big-cat lover Joe Exotic and his main competitor, Carole Baskin. The cultural event of the year took over Hollywood, spurring an after show, multiple miniseries and celeb cosplay. The popularity of the record-breaking, Emmy-nominated Netflix series even brought new federal charges for the zookeepers featured.