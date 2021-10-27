Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
People's Choice AwardsHalloweenBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Anderson Cooper Recalls Posing as Mom Gloria Vanderbilt’s Assistant to Sell Her Artwork

Anderson Cooper's mother, socialite and designer Gloria Vanderbilt, created a secret identity for the news anchor so he could sell her artwork on Instagram.

By Tionah Lee Oct 27, 2021 3:27 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesAnderson CooperCelebritiesSeth MeyersNBCU
Watch: Anderson Cooper Says Ex-Partner Will Co-Parent Son Wyatt

Looks like his time hosting The Mole paid off!

Turns out, there's another side of Anderson Cooper's career the world didn't know about. During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday, Oct. 26, the famed  journalist revealed that he moonlighted as his mother Gloria Vanderbilt's social media assistant, prior to her death in 2019.

When the Anderson Cooper 360 host realized that the then 91-year-old—who had been a model, an author and, most famously, a jeans designer— was becoming a bit depressed, he suggested starting an Instagram account to encourage her to get back to working on and selling her art.

Gloria agreed, saying the platform was like "magic" and that's when Anderson got a special assignment.

"I got her on Instagram and made an account for her artwork and she was like ‘Who's going to deal with the customers,'" he said. 

"And there wasn't really anyone to deal with the customers and I was like ‘I know what you're doing. I'll do it.'"

That's when Gloria had the perfect idea that would keep her famous son's identity under wraps.

photos
Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt's Cutest Photos

"So, my mom was like 'Well, you should invent a character you can't do it as yourself,'" Anderson added.

"She was like 'Okay why don't we invent a lady of a certain age named Monica, who's a longtime trusted assistant and you be Monica. You answer the DMs on Instagram to buy my artwork.'"

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine Addresses Criticism of His Reaction to Fan Grabbing Him

2

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Looks "Not So Little" in Dad Tristan's Pic

3

2021 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Anderson couldn't say no to his mom, so he gladly accepted the position. "And that's what I did for 3 years. Literally I'd be in Baghdad and in between things and I would be like ‘Would you like a laminated white frame?''

"And people would be like ‘What is it like working for Ms. Vanderbilt?'" and I would go, "She's amazing."

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Looks like Anderson's time hosting The Mole had the perfect pay off!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine Addresses Criticism of His Reaction to Fan Grabbing Him

2

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Looks "Not So Little" in Dad Tristan's Pic

3

2021 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

4

Scott Disick Shares New Pic of Reign Getting Into the Holiday Spirit

5

Ireland Baldwin Calls Out "Hateful" Candace Owens Over Movie Shooting