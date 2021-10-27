Anderson Cooper Recalls Posing as Mom Gloria Vanderbilt’s Assistant to Sell Her Artwork

Watch : Anderson Cooper Says Ex-Partner Will Co-Parent Son Wyatt

Looks like his time hosting The Mole paid off!

Turns out, there's another side of Anderson Cooper's career the world didn't know about. During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday, Oct. 26, the famed journalist revealed that he moonlighted as his mother Gloria Vanderbilt's social media assistant, prior to her death in 2019.

When the Anderson Cooper 360 host realized that the then 91-year-old—who had been a model, an author and, most famously, a jeans designer— was becoming a bit depressed, he suggested starting an Instagram account to encourage her to get back to working on and selling her art.

Gloria agreed, saying the platform was like "magic" and that's when Anderson got a special assignment.

"I got her on Instagram and made an account for her artwork and she was like ‘Who's going to deal with the customers,'" he said.

"And there wasn't really anyone to deal with the customers and I was like ‘I know what you're doing. I'll do it.'"

That's when Gloria had the perfect idea that would keep her famous son's identity under wraps.