Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Stanford Breaking "No Filming" Rule After Rejecting Legally Blonde

Watch : "Legally Blonde" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind

Remember how Elle Woods said she didn't need backups and was going to Harvard? Well, that wasn't exactly the case for the movie Legally Blonde itself.

As the beloved film's leading star Reese Witherspoon reminded fans on Twitter Monday, Oct. 25: Harvard University wasn't exactly their first choice.

The Oscar winner's message came as Insecure's creator and star, Issa Rae, gave a shout-out to her alma mater Stanford University "for breaking," she tweeted, "their 'no filming' rule for us!" Apparently they hadn't made such an exception two decades earlier. "This is major!" Witherspoon tweeted back. "Fun fact : They would not let us film Legally Blonde there. So we went to Harvard instead." What—like it's hard?

Since the movie was based on Amanda Brown's novel Legally Blonde—the author and the characters attended Stanford University—it makes sense that was the movie's initial destination. While Witherspoon also was a Stanford University student before leaving the school to act, it sounds like those ties didn't help her case all those years ago either. Regardless, she still has that school spirit. "Proud @Stanford alum here," the Morning Show star noted. "Fear the Tree!"