October 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Tower28, Fenty Skin & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
It's Hump Day, which means you deserve a treat!
Not only are we that much closer to Friday, but we're a few days away from a new month. But let's not forget about all of the incredible beauty products that launched this month! We're talking Tower28's sensational Tinted Sunscreen Foundation, Fenty Skin's hand mask and more must-have self-care essentials.
Whether you're in the market for a new nourishing lip balm, Halloween-approved hair color or fragrance, we rounded up the best beauty launches of October so your Wednesday will feel more like a Saturday morning.
Below, the beauty newness that is calling your name!
Clarifying Spot Solution
Featuring a blend of 10% sulfur, green clay, salicylic acid and 10% azelaic acid, this spot treatment works to clear up blemishes, draw out impurities and reduce congestion and oil production.
Makeup by Mario Perfecting Lip Scrub
Achieving a celebrity pout is more possible than ever with Makeup by Mario's new all-natural, edible lip scrub! It buffs, exfoliates and hydrates to give you healthier-looking and feeling lips thanks to micro-fine sugar crystals, coconut oil, vitamin E and more skin-loving ingredients.
Tower28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Sensitive skin guys and gals, this launch is a must! Tower28's new tinted sunscreen foundation is the first-ever complexion makeup product to receive the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance. In addition to offering a non-cakey light-to-medium, buildable coverage, it also features non-irritating mineral protection. We love a multi-tasking product!
Fenty Skin Hydra'Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand Mask
Just in time for the colder months, this Rihanna-approved hand cream is packed with 40% glycerin, plant extracts and fruit oils to keep your hands soft and hydrated all winter long.
Color Cloud - Dark Mode
Switch up your look with the newest shade of Hally's bestselling demi-permanent hair dye. The soft, rich black hue is easy to apply, mess-free and gentle on hair. Plus, if you're a commitment-phobe, it washes out in 4-6 weeks. Each kit comes with soothing eye patches and de-stress putty to complete your self-care routine.
Naturally Serious Lemon-Aid Makeup-Removing Cleansing Gel
Packed with vegetable-derived ceramides, lemon seed oil, lemon butter and lemon extracts, this cleansing gel works to remove long-wear makeup and impurities in addition to reducing excess surface oil.
GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio
With the colder months ahead of us, taking care of your lips is of the utmost importance! The Nourishing Lip Balm Trio not only makes a great gift, but it will give your lips the TLC they deserve thanks to high-quality botanical oils, pomegranate extract and shea butter. Not to mention, the three shades are perfect for everyday wear!
Eva NYC Mane Magic Hair Fragrance
Kiss bad hair days goodbye and get ready to receive tons of compliments when you spritz some of Eva NYC's new hair fragrance on your mane. It offers a dreamy blend of scents like freesia, plum, gardenia, jasmine, magnolia and white musk.
Anastasia Beverly Hills NORVINA® Chroma Stix Makeup Pencils
With Halloween and holiday parties around the corner, Anastasia Beverly Hills' new ultra-pigmented, waterproof and smudge-proof makeup pencils will help you create a show-stopping makeup look. With 16 eye-catching shades, the possibilities are endless!
Byredo Mumbai Noise Eau de Parfum
Take the delightful and memorable aroma of Mumbai with you on the daily! Byredo's latest scent offers a unique blend consisting of notes like davana, tonka beans, coffee, labdanum, agarwood and sandalwood.
BYBI Clean Beauty Bakuchiol Skin Restore Overnight Face Cream Moisturizer
Make the most out of your beauty rest with BYBI's new overnight moisturizer! It works to restore the skin's barrier, calm irritated skin and increase cell turnover thanks to its star ingredient, bakuchiol, aka the natural retinol alternative!
KVD ModCon Liquid-Gel Contour
We cannot contour for the life of us, but KVD's new lightweight liquid-gel contour gives us hope. With eight pigmented shades, you can find the perfect shade to achieve a snatched face.
C & The Moon Malibu Made Glow Oil
Upgrade your self-care routine with C & The Moon's new skin and hair oil! It's packed with a nourishing blend of oils to keep your skin moisturized and glowing during the colder months.
Dose & Co. Marine Unflavored Collagen Peptides Powder
Whether you've tried Dose & Co. or are new to the collagen way of life, the brand's newest formulation is for you. Made with the best Marine Collagen from the scales of non-GMO, sustainably sourced fish, this pescatarian-friendly collagen will help improve skin elasticity, hair growth and muscle strength among its many benefits. One serving offers 10,000mg (10 grams) of unflavored collagen and Vitamin C, which you can add to your smoothie or coffee!
Parfums de Marly Oriana Eau de Parfum
If you want to really leave a memorable impression, look no further than Parfum de Marly's new Oriana fragrance. It features an enticing blend of mandarin, Italian bergamot, orange blossom, blackcurrant, chantilly cream and marshmallow notes. This scent needs to be on your wishlist to Santa!
Missed out on last month's beauty launches? Fear not! We rounded them up here.