October 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Tower28, Fenty Skin & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

It's Hump Day, which means you deserve a treat!

Not only are we that much closer to Friday, but we're a few days away from a new month. But let's not forget about all of the incredible beauty products that launched this month! We're talking Tower28's sensational Tinted Sunscreen Foundation, Fenty Skin's hand mask and more must-have self-care essentials.

Whether you're in the market for a new nourishing lip balm, Halloween-approved hair color or fragrance, we rounded up the best beauty launches of October so your Wednesday will feel more like a Saturday morning.

Below, the beauty newness that is calling your name!