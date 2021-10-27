Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Looks "Not So Little Anymore" in New Pic From Dad Tristan Thompson

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Back On?

Tristan Thompson is celebrating the two special prizes he already has in his life.

The 30-year-old NBA player posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 27 of his daughter True Thompson, 3, who he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian, standing next to Prince Oliver Craig Thompson, 4, the son he shares with ex Jordan Craig. The photos showed the two children posing in front of an array of games at an arcade, and both looked downright giddy.

"Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore," the athlete sweetly captioned his post, adding the hashtag #MyEverything.

A number of loved ones quickly took to the comments section to not only offer adoration for the precious pics, but also to marvel at how big the kids are getting. Among those weighing in was True's mom, Khloe, who wrote, "They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!" She added a heart emoji.