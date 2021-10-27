Adam Levine Responds to Criticism of His Onstage Reaction After Fan Grabbed Him During Maroon 5 Concert

Watch : Do "The Voice" Coaches Miss Adam Levine?

Adam Levine doesn't want fans to think the singer is in misery when he's around them.

After a concertgoer jumped onstage and grabbed him in the middle of Maroon 5's Los Angeles show over the weekend, the star took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Oct. 26 to defend his reaction against apparent claims that he views the group's fans as "beneath" him. The incident took place during the band's performance at the Hollywood Bowl's We Can Survive event on Saturday, Oct. 23.

"I just wanted to address the Hollywood Bowl incident thing, a fan coming up to me onstage," Adam said in his new post. "I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don't have a job. I say that all the time, to our fans. To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us, or less than us, makes my stomach turn. That's just not who I am. That's not who I've ever been."