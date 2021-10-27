Kristen Stewart Channels Goth Royalty With Two-Piece Look at L.A. Premiere of Spencer

Watch : Kristen Stewart Shows Princess Diana's Pain in First "Spencer" Poster

Kristen Stewart continues looking as regal as ever while promoting her highly anticipated film Spencer.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the 31-year-old Charlie's Angels actress attended the Los Angeles premiere for Spencer, in which she stars as the late Princess Diana. Director Pablo Larraín's movie hits theaters Friday, Nov. 5.

Kristen turned heads on the red carpet in a two-piece Chanel look, as she's been a longtime ambassador of the esteemed fashion house.

Earlier this month, she strutted her stuff at the film's London premiere, where she opted for a strapless column gown from Chanel that included reflective beading.

After a long wait, fans are about to see Kristen channel the Princess of Wales when the film is released next week. Spencer imagines what may have transpired as the British royal family gathered for Christmas at Queen Elizabeth II's (Stella Gonet) Sandringham Estate in December 1991, just as Diana's marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) was on its last legs.