Kristen Stewart Channels Goth Royalty With Two-Piece Look at L.A. Premiere of Spencer

Kristen Stewart continues looking as regal as ever while promoting her highly anticipated film Spencer.
On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the 31-year-old Charlie's Angels actress attended the Los Angeles premiere for Spencer, in which she stars as the late Princess Diana. Director Pablo Larraín's movie hits theaters Friday, Nov. 5.
Kristen turned heads on the red carpet in a two-piece Chanel look, as she's been a longtime ambassador of the esteemed fashion house.
Earlier this month, she strutted her stuff at the film's London premiere, where she opted for a strapless column gown from Chanel that included reflective beading.
After a long wait, fans are about to see Kristen channel the Princess of Wales when the film is released next week. Spencer imagines what may have transpired as the British royal family gathered for Christmas at Queen Elizabeth II's (Stella Gonet) Sandringham Estate in December 1991, just as Diana's marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) was on its last legs.
Critics have already been quick to praise Kristen's performance, and the film, which currently holds a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, has earned her early Oscar buzz.
As Kristen recently revealed, she might actually be her own toughest critic. During a sit-down with The Sunday Times, the Twilight standout said she believes she can count on one hand the number of films she's truly proud of having made.
"I've probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films," she admitted. "Ones that I go, 'Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work.'"
She didn't list all five, but among the ones she confirmed would be on that list were 2014's Clouds of Sils Maria and 2016's Personal Shopper, both helmed by director Olivier Assayas.
Before Spencer hits theaters on Friday, Nov. 5, click here to watch the chilling trailer.