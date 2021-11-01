The Lizzie McGuire Cast Looks Back on the Iconic "Night of the Day of the Dead" Episode

Watch : "Lizzie McGuire" Cast Relives Spooky Episode From Season 1

It's been 20 years since Lizzie McGuire aired its "Night of the Day of the Dead" episode, but chances are viewers can still recall feeling scared of the skeleton couple that haunted Lizzie, Gordo, Miranda and Kate. And, if we're being honest, there's still something a bit spooky about that particular episode—even Lizzie's dad, Robert Carradine, thinks the kids' show was scary for the time.

Robert, Hallie Todd, Jake Thomas and Kyle Downes, a.k.a. Tudgeman, joined E! News on a Zoom call to discuss that iconic episode, sharing the gross and heartwarming memories they have from filming the show in 2000.

But seeing as it's been two decades since most people saw the Halloween special, here's a quick refresher: Lizzie (Hilary Duff) wants to be Vampira, the dungeon mistress, for the school Fright Night and even has Gordo (Adam Lamberg) help her clean the janitor's closet so she can use it as her dungeon. But Kate (Ashlie Brillault) pulls a fast one on her, taking the role for herself.

So, Lizzie begrudgingly transforms into a clown for the party, where Miranda (LaLaine) has set up an offrenda for Day of the Dead. However, the party becomes the backdrop for a haunting when Matt (Jake) eats a tamale that was an offering for the dead and Kate offends the spirits. Chaos ensues as Lizzie becomes possessed and chases Kate through the school halls, before Miranda eventually instructs the school bully to cleanse herself of evil by dipping her head in punch and rubbing cake on her dress.