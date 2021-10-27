The Bachelorette's Michelle Young Responds After Being Accused of Previously Dating a Contestant

Watch : How "Bachelorette" Michelle Young Sniffs Out Red Flags

Jamie Skaar made quite the impression with Michelle Young on The Bachelorette, but it wasn't only for the right reasons.

On the ABC dating show's Tuesday, Oct. 26 episode, Jamie earned the first one-on-one date and had Michelle in tears as he shared that his mom struggled with mental health issues before her death by suicide when he was 24 years old. He earned the date rose, and they seemed to have immediate chemistry.

However, things took a turn later in the episode after Jamie was apparently bothered that Joe Coleman earned the MVP award, along with the rose, for the basketball group date. During last week's premiere, Michelle told co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams that Joe, who is also from her home state of Minnesota, had previously exchanged some DMs with her but then ghosted her before she became the runner-up on Matt James' season of The Bachelor that aired earlier this year.

At the cocktail party, Jamie, who already had his rose, pulled Michelle aside and claimed that he and a number of the other guys had been speculating about how well she and Joe actually knew each other beforehand.