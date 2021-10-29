2021 People's Choice Awards Most-Nominated Stars, Shows & Movies: See Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X & More

Watch : 2021 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

The more the merrier!

The 2021 People's Choice Awards are all about celebrating the best in movies, TV, music and pop culture and this year, our favorite shows, musicians, movies and social celebrities help tilt the pop culture zeitgeist to new degrees of captivating entertainment.

Black Widow took us from our couches back to the movie theater, and the same can be said about their nominations for this year's PCAs. The action-packed superhero movie is up for a total of six nominations, including The Movie of 2021 and The Action Movie of 2021, as well as The Female Movie Star of 2021 and The Action Movie Star of 2021 for both Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh.

Plus, your favorite music stars like Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo have more than five nominations under their belts for slaying us with songs all year. However, it's Justin Bieber who has the most nominations with eight!

Every star put their best foot forward, but these are the shows, movies and celebs that might be taking home the most trophies this year.