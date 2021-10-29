Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards Most-Nominated Stars, Shows & Movies: See Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X & More

The more the merrier!

The 2021 People's Choice Awards are all about celebrating the best in movies, TV, music and pop culture and this year, our favorite shows, musicians, movies and social celebrities help tilt the pop culture zeitgeist to new degrees of captivating entertainment. 

Black Widow took us from our couches back to the movie theater, and the same can be said about their nominations for this year's PCAs. The action-packed superhero movie is up for a total of six nominations, including The Movie of 2021 and The Action Movie of 2021, as well as The Female Movie Star of 2021 and The Action Movie Star of 2021 for both Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh.

Plus, your favorite music stars like Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo have more than five nominations under their belts for slaying us with songs all year. However, it's Justin Bieber who has the most nominations with eight!

Every star put their best foot forward, but these are the shows, movies and celebs that might be taking home the most trophies this year. 

2021 People's Choice Awards: First-Time Nominees

Check out the list below to see all the stars, shows and movies that are up for the most trophies at the 2021 People's Choice Awards and be sure to watch the show live on Tuesday, Dec. 7 on E! and NBC.

To vote for your favorites, go to the official People's Choice Awards site before voting closes on Nov. 17!

RBMG/Def Jam
Justin Bieber, 8

The Male Artist of 2021

The Song of 2021 for "Peaches" feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

The Song of 2021 for "STAY" feat. The Kid LAROI

The Album of 2021 for Justice

The Music Video of 2021 for "Peaches" feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

The Music Video of 2021 for "STAY" feat. The Kid LAROI

The Collaboration Song of 2021 for "Peaches" feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

The Collaboration Song of 2021 for "STAY" feat. The Kid LAROI

Jay Maidment / Marvel Studios / Disney+
Black Widow, 6

The Movie of 2021

The Action Movie of 2021

Scarlett Johansson for The Female Movie Star of 2021 in Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson for The Action Movie Star of 2021 in Black Widow

Florence Pugh for The Female Movie Star of 2021 in Black Widow

Florence Pugh for The Action Movie Star of 2021 in Black Widow

NBC
This Is Us, 6

The Show of 2021

The Drama Show of 2021

The Male TV Star of 2021 for Sterling K. Brown

The Female TV Star of 2021 for Mandy Moore

The Drama TV Star of 2021 for Sterling K. Brown

The Drama TV Star of 2021 for Mandy Moore

Marvel Studios
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, 5

The Movie of 2021

The Action Movie of 2021

Simu Liu for The Male Movie Star of 2021 

Simu Liu for The Action Movie Star of 2021

Awkwafina for The Action Movie Star of 2021

Geffen Records
Olivia Rodrigo, 5

The Female Artist of 2021

The Song of 2021 for "good 4 u"

The Album of 2021 for Sour

The New Artist of 2021

The Music Video of 2021 for "good 4 u"

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
Lil Nas X, 5

The Male Artist of 2021

The Song of 2021 for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

The Album of 2021 for MONTERO

The Music Video of 2021 for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

The Collaboration Song of 2021 for "INDUSTRY BABY" feat. Jack Harlow

Universal Pictures
F9: The Fast Saga, 4

The Movie of 2021

The Action Movie of 2021

Vin Diesel for The Male Movie Star of 2021

Vin Diesel for The Action Movie Star of 2021

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Doja Cat, 5

The Female Artist of 2021

The Album of 2021 for Planet Her

The Collaboration Song of 2021 for "Best Friend" with Saweetie

The Collaboration Song of 2021 for "Kiss Me More" feat. Sza

The Collaboration Song of 2021 for "You Right" with The Weeknd

Nicola Dove/DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM
No Time To Die, 4

The Movie of 2021

The Action Movie of 2021

Daniel Craig for The Male Movie Star of 2021

Daniel Craig for The Action Movie Star of 2021

Netflix
Outer Banks, 4

The Drama Show of 2021

The Bingeworthy Show of 2021

Chase Stokes for The Male TV Star of 2021

Chase Stokes for The Drama TV Star of 2021

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Kid Laroi, 4

The New Artist of 2021

The Song of 2021 for "STAY" feat. Justin Bieber

The Music Video of 2021 for "STAY" feat. Justin Bieber

The Collaboration Song of 2021 for "STAY" feat. Justin Bieber

Timothy Hiatt/WireImage
Giveon, 4

The New Artist of 2021

The Song of 2021 for "Peaches" feat. Justin Bieber & Daniel Caesar

The Music Video of 2021 for "Peaches" feat. Justin Bieber & Daniel Caesar

The Collaboration Song of 2021 for "Peaches" feat. Justin Bieber & Daniel Caesar

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
BTS, 4

The Group of 2021

The Song of 2021 for "Butter"

The Music Video of 2021 for "Butter"

The Music Video of 2021 for "My Universe" with Coldplay

