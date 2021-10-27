HalloweenBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Meet the Wives and Girlfriends of the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros' Hottest Players

As the 2021 MLB World Series heats up, meet the supportive spouses of your favorite Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros baseball players.

Behind every great baseball player is a superstar partner.

As the 2021 MLB World Series kicks into high gear, many sports fans will be paying close attention to every play between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.

And while the players deserve plenty of credit for striking out batters, hitting home runs or catching that line drive, we can't forget about the wives, girlfriends and partners who support the baseball players all year long.

This month, Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Pugh has been cheering on her boyfriend Dansby Swanson as he covers the infield for the Atlanta Braves.

There's also Daniella Correa Rodriguez, who received a magical proposal from Houston Astros player Carlos Correa during the 2017 World Series. Spoiler alert: They are now married and expecting their first child together.   

And while you may not see these WAGS on TV every game day, we have no doubt they are cheering on their men from home—or maybe a suite inside the stadium.

As the World Series continues, we're introducing you to 12 ladies who found love with a baseball player. No matter what happens in the playoffs, we think these guys have already won big.

Instagram
Chelsea Freeman

WAG to Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman

Follow on Instagram

Instagram
Daniella Correa Rodriguez

WAG to Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa

Follow on Instagram

Instagram
Mallory Pugh

WAG to Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson

Follow on Instagram

Instagram
Reagan Elizabeth Bregman

WAG to Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman

Follow on Instagram

Instagram
Milany Rosario

WAG to Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario

Follow on Instagram

Instagram
Emily Greinke

WAG to Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke

Follow on Instagram

Instagram
Anna Riley

WAG to Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley

Follow on Instagram

Instagram
Samantha Scott

WAG to Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker

Follow on Instagram

Instagram
Michelle Duvall

WAG to Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall

Follow on Instagram

Instagram
Monica Alvarez

WAG to Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez

Follow on Instagram

Instagram
Liliana Armas

WAG to Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia 

Follow on Instagram

Instagram
Kate Upton

WAG to Houston Astros injured pitcher Justin Verlander

Follow on Instagram

