Watch Married at First Sight's Austin and Jessica Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

"Married at First Sight" Stars Learn Sex of Their Baby

The secret is out!

Close to four months after Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd announced they were having a baby, the couple is ready to share whether they're having a boy or girl. In an exclusive sneak peek at the Oct. 27 episode of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam, cameras rolled as the parents-to-be invited their family and friends over for the big reveal.

"We both think it's a boy," Austin predicted before the big moment. Jessica added, "I haven't had any sickness and the heart rate when we first went was under 150 and if it's under 150, it's supposed to be a boy. And according to the Chinese calendar, it's a boy."

So what's the final result? Drumroll please…

It's a boy!

"My prediction is right. We're about to have a son," Jessica shared. "I'm very happy. It feels very surreal and exciting and crazy all at the same time."