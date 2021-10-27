Watch Married at First Sight's Austin and Jessica Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

The secret is out!
Close to four months after Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd announced they were having a baby, the couple is ready to share whether they're having a boy or girl. In an exclusive sneak peek at the Oct. 27 episode of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam, cameras rolled as the parents-to-be invited their family and friends over for the big reveal.
"We both think it's a boy," Austin predicted before the big moment. Jessica added, "I haven't had any sickness and the heart rate when we first went was under 150 and if it's under 150, it's supposed to be a boy. And according to the Chinese calendar, it's a boy."
So what's the final result? Drumroll please…
It's a boy!
"My prediction is right. We're about to have a son," Jessica shared. "I'm very happy. It feels very surreal and exciting and crazy all at the same time."
Austin added, "All of these things start running through my head about things I want to teach him…everything just came crashing down on me."
Fans first met the couple back in 2020 during season 10 of Married at First Sight. Since the show, the pair has documented their marriage for Lifetime's spin-off series.
In fact, viewers watched in July when Jessica first shared the news that she was expecting.
"I'm so happy that Austin is as excited as I am," she said on Couples' Cam. "I have always wanted to become a mom, but the fertility issues that ran in my family always made me wonder if it was meant to be and it's crazy to think that less than two years ago, Austin and I met at the altar and now we're going to be parents."
Austin added, "I am going to be a father! I prepared myself for this. I've looked forward to this with Jess. I'm just so excited."
Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.
People was first to report the gender reveal.