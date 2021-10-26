Mac Miller's Drug Supplier Agrees to Plead Guilty to Distribution Charge

One of the suspects in connection with the death of Mac Miller has agreed to plead guilty in a federal court.
According to the court documents obtained by E! News on Tuesday, Oct. 26, defendant Stephen Andrew Walter entered a plea agreement on Monday, Oct. 25. Walter will plead guilty to distribution of fentanyl at a Nov. 8 hearing.
The documents additionally state that Walter instructed Ryan Reavis to give fentanyl "in the form of counterfeit oxycodone pills" to the third defendant, who prosecutors say was Miller's dealer Michael Pettit, on Sept. 4, 2018. Prosecutors claim Walter knew the pills "contained fentanyl or some other federally controlled substance" when he distributed them.
According to prosecutors, Pettit sold the counterfeit drugs to Miller that night, and three days days later, the artist ingested the fentanyl, "which, in combination with cocaine and alcohol, caused [Miller's] death from a fatal overdose on or about September 7,
2018."
Prosecutors further claim that were it not for the fentanyl, Miller "would not have died from an overdose."
Walter faces 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for distribution of fentanyl, but prosecutors agree to recommend a sentence of 17 years, a five-year period of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
In a statement to E! News, Walter's attorney William S. Harris said, "All parties are in agreement that the agreed sentence contained in the plea agreement is a fair and just disposition of this case."
The alleged dealer, Pettit, was arrested on Sept. 10, 2019, nearly one year after Miller died in his Studio City, Calif. home. At the time, Miller's father, Mark McCormick, attended a celebration of life, where he told attendees that the family finds "some comfort" in the arrest.
Reavis was arrested and charged with fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor, and manufacture of a prohibited weapon on Sept. 23, 2019.
On Oct. 2, 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Reavis, Pettit and Walter on charges of charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
According to CBS Pittsburgh, Reavis and Pettit pleaded not guilty to the charges in Oct. 2019.
E! News reached out to the Miller estate for comment.