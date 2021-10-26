Mac Miller's Drug Supplier Agrees to Plead Guilty to Distribution Charge

Watch : Mac Miller's Dad Speaks Out About Drug Arrest

One of the suspects in connection with the death of Mac Miller has agreed to plead guilty in a federal court.

According to the court documents obtained by E! News on Tuesday, Oct. 26, defendant Stephen Andrew Walter entered a plea agreement on Monday, Oct. 25. Walter will plead guilty to distribution of fentanyl at a Nov. 8 hearing.

The documents additionally state that Walter instructed Ryan Reavis to give fentanyl "in the form of counterfeit oxycodone pills" to the third defendant, who prosecutors say was Miller's dealer Michael Pettit, on Sept. 4, 2018. Prosecutors claim Walter knew the pills "contained fentanyl or some other federally controlled substance" when he distributed them.

According to prosecutors, Pettit sold the counterfeit drugs to Miller that night, and three days days later, the artist ingested the fentanyl, "which, in combination with cocaine and alcohol, caused [Miller's] death from a fatal overdose on or about September 7,

2018."

Prosecutors further claim that were it not for the fentanyl, Miller "would not have died from an overdose."