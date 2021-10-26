Step Inside Vanessa Hudgens' European-Inspired Los Feliz Home

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Officially Dating

Vanessa Hudgens has found the perfect place to break free.

When she's not traveling across the globe, the 32-year-old has found the perfect place to plant her roots…literally. Vanessa opened the doors and invited Architectural Digest inside her stunning Georgian home, which she has filled with plants, European touches and iconic nods to Old Hollywood.

"I wanted an old home," Vanessa told AD. "To me, there's something so romantic about that. A home with character and quirks. I love the Old Hollywood elements."

Vanessa wasn't just moved by the home's interior; it was the checkered history that got her as well.

Director Cecil B. DeMille built the house, called the "The Little DeMille," in 1922 for his mistress. Inside, Vanessa pays homage to the man himself, with a vintage movie poster in the entrance.