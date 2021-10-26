See Terry Bradshaw Splurge During a Shopping Spree at Real Housewife Sutton Stracke's Boutique

Taking over Tinseltown.
Tomorrow's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch picks back up in Los Angeles, where Terry Bradshaw and his family are vacationing ahead of their appearance on Celebrity Family Feud. But what's a vacation without a little bit of shopping?
Lucky for the NFL legend's loved ones, he's feeling generous in this sneak peek clip.
The crew takes a break from their Hollywood bus tour to venture into various stores, and one just so happens to be a boutique that fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will surely recognize: The Sutton Concept, a.k.a. Sutton Stracke's luxury store.
Upon entering and spotting shiny jewelry, Terry declares, "I'll have some champagne because I plan on laying some money down."
His wife Tammy and daughters Rachel, Erin and Lacey are over the moon when he begins picking out rings and necklaces for each of them, but his eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie has a slightly different reaction when she's presented with a $500 accessory.
"I can't afford it, though," Zurie says.
Ever the attentive grandma, Terry reassures her he has "money rolling out."
"I enjoy spoiling everybody, you know that," he tells Tammy in a confessional. "Plus, I gotta think we're gonna make a lot of money on this Family Feud thing."
Not exactly. As Tammy clarifies, "If we win, the money is donated to the charity of our choice. So you're paying for all this!"
Terry's response? "I wish I'd known that."
Oh, well—when in Beverly Hills!
