Where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Really Stand When It Comes to Having a Baby

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning a future together.

A source close to The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum tells E! News the newly engaged couple wants to have a baby together and is "hoping to be expecting by next year."

The insider says Kourtney and Travis "both love kids," with another separate source saying, "They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done."

"Now that she's with Travis, she wants it even more," the second source shares.

According to a third source, the Kardashian-Jenner family wholeheartedly supports the couple as they navigate this new chapter in their relationship. "They are both really great parents and enjoy spending time with their families," the insider shares. "Travis has been known to be such an amazing dad, so it seems like the natural thing for them to do."