Here's How to Watch Your Favorite Clash of the Cover Bands Contestants Live

Watch : Stephen "tWitch" Boss Talks New E! Show "Clash of The Cover Bands"

Tired of dancing the night away alone?

Well, thankfully all our favorite Clash of the Cover Bands tribute artists are back on tour, and ready to rock IRL. Judges Ester Dean, Adam Lambert and Meghan Trainor have already made some of their picks known, but who are your top performers?

From Lori Mitchell Gay's jaw-dropping take on Tina Turner to Rus Anderson's best Elton John impression, these artists are rock 'n' roll stars in their own rite. Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to boogie with the live performances from all of the Clash contestants below. Here's all the info you need:

Unforgettable Fire covering the music of U2: Official website and show dates.

Fix You covering the music of Coldplay: Official website and show dates.

Lori Mitchell Gay covering the music of Tina Turner: Official website and show dates.

Annika Weaver covering the music of Cher: Official website and show dates.

Adam Rutledge covering the music of Keith Urban: Official website and show dates.