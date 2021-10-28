Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
See the Stars Who Are First-Time People's Choice Awards Nominees in 2021

By Jake Thompson Oct 28, 2021 1:00 PMTags
DEC. 7, 9 PM
Watch: 2021 PCA Noms Released: Squid Game, Megan Thee Stallion, MORE!

There's no greater feeling than your first time!

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, E! will celebrate the 2021 People's Choice Awards. The award shows highlights and honors the most outstanding and impressive figures in entertainment. And while you will recognize plenty of familiar faces nominated this year, a fresh emergence of new talent has landed to uplift and entertain.

We rounded up the stars from movies, TV, music and pop culture who have yet to see their name up for an individual nomination...until now! 

A-listers like Jared LetoFlorence Pugh and Elizabeth Olsen scored their very first nominations this year. Leto is up for The Drama Movie Star of 2021, while Pugh is up for The Female Movie Star of 2021 and The Action Movie Star of 2021 and Olsen is up for The Female TV Star of 2021.

PCAs newcomer Olivia Rodrigo is nominated for an impressive five awards including, The Female Artist of 2021, The Song of 2021 for "good 4 u," The Album of 2021 for Sour, The New Artist of 2021 and The Music Video of 2021 for "good 4 u."

See the full list below of movie, TV and music stars who are nominated for the first time this year. And make sure to go to the official voting site to cast your votes from now until Nov. 17!

To see if any of them take home the prize, be sure to watch the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7 on E! and NBC.

Nicola Dove/DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM
Daniel Craig

The Male Movie Star of 2021 for No Time To Die

The Action Movie Star of 2021 for No Time To Die

Marvel Studios
Simu Liu

The Male Movie Star of 2021 for Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

The Action Movie Star of 2021 for Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Rings

Kevin Baker / Marvel Studios / Disney+
Florence Pugh

The Female Movie Star of 2021 for Black Widow

The Action Movie Star of 2021 for Black Widow

Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment
Anthony Ramos

The Drama Movie Star of 2021 for In The Heights

Nicola Goode / Warner Bros. Pictures
Jared Leto

The Drama Movie Star of 2021 for The Little Things

Disney+
Anthony Mackie

The Male TV Star of 2021 for Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Kenan Thompson

The Male TV Star of 2021 for Saturday Night Live

Disney+
Tom Hiddleston

The Male TV Star of 2021 for Loki

Fox
Angela Bassett

The Female TV Star of 2021 for 9-1-1

The Drama TV Star of 2021 for 9-1-1

Disney+
Elizabeth Olsen

The Female TV Star of 2021 for Wandavision

Marvel Studios
Kathryn Hahn

The Female TV Star of 2021 for Wandavision

Instagram
Cody Rigsby

The Competition Contestant of 2021 for Dancing With The Stars

VH1
Gottmik

The Competition Contestant of 2021 for RuPaul's Drag Race

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Katie Thurston

The Competition Contestant of 2021 for The Bachelorette

BACKGRID
Matt James

The Competition Contestant of 2021 for Dancing With The Stars

VH1
Symone

The Competition Contestant of 2021 for RuPaul's Drag Race

VH1
Erica Mena

The Reality TV Star of 2021 for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Joe Amabile

The Reality TV Star of 2021 for Bachelor in Paradise

Paul A Hebert/Shutterstock
24KGoldn

The New Artist of 2021

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For AZ Factory
Bella Poarch

The New Artist of 2021

Timothy Hiatt/WireImage
Giveon

The New Artist of 2021

Geffen Records
Olivia Rodrigo

The Female Artist of 2021

The Song of 2021 for "good 4 u"

The Album of 2021 for Sour

The New Artist of 2021

The Music Video of 2021 for "good 4 u"

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Rauw Alejandro

The New Artist of 2021

RCA Records
Tate McRae

The New Artist of 2021

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Kid LAROI

The New Artist of 2021

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
TOMORROW X TOGETHER

The New Artist of 2021

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Bo Burnham

The Comedy Act of 2021 for "Bo Burnham: Inside"

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
John Mulaney

The Comedy Act of 2021 for "From Scratch Tour"

Leon Bennett/WireImage
Hasan Minhaj

The Comedy Act of 2021 for "The King's Jester Tour"

Sporting KC
Pat Mahomes

The Game Changer of 2021

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

