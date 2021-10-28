See the Stars Who Are First-Time People's Choice Awards Nominees in 2021

Watch : 2021 PCA Noms Released: Squid Game, Megan Thee Stallion, MORE!

There's no greater feeling than your first time!

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, E! will celebrate the 2021 People's Choice Awards. The award shows highlights and honors the most outstanding and impressive figures in entertainment. And while you will recognize plenty of familiar faces nominated this year, a fresh emergence of new talent has landed to uplift and entertain.

We rounded up the stars from movies, TV, music and pop culture who have yet to see their name up for an individual nomination...until now!

A-listers like Jared Leto, Florence Pugh and Elizabeth Olsen scored their very first nominations this year. Leto is up for The Drama Movie Star of 2021, while Pugh is up for The Female Movie Star of 2021 and The Action Movie Star of 2021 and Olsen is up for The Female TV Star of 2021.

PCAs newcomer Olivia Rodrigo is nominated for an impressive five awards including, The Female Artist of 2021, The Song of 2021 for "good 4 u," The Album of 2021 for Sour, The New Artist of 2021 and The Music Video of 2021 for "good 4 u."