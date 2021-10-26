The Truth About Those Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Split Rumors

Despite recent social media speculation that Olivia Munn and John Mulaney may have gone their separate ways, a source tells E! News that the two are "still together."
The relationship between the soon-to-be-parents became a trending topic on social media over the weekend after reports suggested that the couple had broken up. That's not the case, says the insider, who reveals the stars are currently enjoying a trip together.
The comedian, 39, and the Love Wedding Repeat actress, 41, were first rumored to be dating in May of this year. Fast forward to early September, when John confirmed during a visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers that the two were expecting their first child together.
"In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn," the comedian told host Seth Meyers at the time. "I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."
"It is a very lucky thing to have met this woman," John added of Olivia, calling his new relationship "really beautiful."
The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse voice actor, who has been open about his sobriety journey, continued, "She's kind of held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby together."
And with a baby on the way, a separate source close to the actress exclusively confirmed to E! News in September that things between the two have gotten "very serious."
Of the couple's romance, which made headlines shortly after John and his then-wife Anna Tendler Marie announced their split, the second insider noted that "their relationship moved pretty quickly," adding that the two "are really happy and excited about the baby."
As for how Olivia feels about this latest chapter in her life, the second source explained that she is "very excited to be a mom," saying Olivia is "grateful it happened."