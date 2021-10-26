HalloweenBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See Sandra Bullock in Her First Big Role Since Bird Box

Watch Netflix’s first trailer for the Sandra Bullock–led The Unforgivable, in select theaters Nov. 23 and on Netflix Dec. 10.

By Jillian Fabiano Oct 26, 2021 6:24 PMTags
MoviesTVSandra BullockCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: E! Looks Back at Sandra Bullock in 1990!

Get ready to grab that popcorn, everyone, because Sandra Bullock is back.

Yes, you read that correctly and yes, we are totally freaking out. Netflix has announced that Bullock will be starring in a new film for the streamer, The Unforgivable, which will be in select theaters on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and on Netflix Friday, Dec. 10. Thankfully, they gave us more than Two Weeks Notice to mentally prepare.

With The Unforgivable being Bullock's first big role since 2018's Bird Box—a.k.a. the scary movie with the blindfolds—it has officially been three years too long since the Oscar winner has graced the big screen.

Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, and starring Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, Rob Morgan and Vincent D'Onofrio, The Unforgivable follows Ruth Slater (Bullock) and the judgement she faces as she re-enters society after a 20-year prison sentence for killing a cop.

An ominous voice even warns Ruth over the phone, "You're gonna pay for what you did."

photos
Sandra Bullock's Best Rom-Com Movies

Nonetheless, Ruth seems determined to withstand this tough transition on the outside in order to reconnect her estranged younger sister, Katie. Though, the question remains, will Katie even want to see Ruth?

Trending Stories

1

See Adam Levine React After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

2

TikTok Star Ali Abulaban Pleads Not Guilty to Double Murder

3

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green Reunite After 20 Years

In fact, Katie's guardians pose this very question, noting in the first look, "What would Katherine gain by meeting her now?"

A distraught Ruth later begs, "Don't treat me like I don't exist! Tell her about me."

See the intense first trailer for yourself in the video above.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

See Adam Levine React After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

2

TikTok Star Ali Abulaban Pleads Not Guilty to Double Murder

3

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green Reunite After 20 Years

4

Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips

5

See Kim, Rob & More Kardashians in Never-Before-Seen Halloween Pics