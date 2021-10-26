Allow Exes Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody's The O.C. Reunion to Make You Nostalgic AF

Watch : Today's the Day: "The O.C." Finale Turns 10

Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody are taking fans of The O.C. right back where we started from.

The 40-year-old actress and 41-year-old actor reunited on the Oct. 26 episode of her and Melinda Clarke's podcast Welcome to the OC, Bitches!.

From 2003 to 2007, Bilson and Brody played the famously on-again, off-again couple Summer Roberts and Seth Cohen on The O.C. And while it's been almost 15 years since the show ended, the co-stars—who dated IRL for three years—still have fond memories of working together.

"Watching the show and, like, going back into that time and everything else, you really—I don't even know how to put this—you taught me how to act well," Bilson said. "You made it, like, so comfortable to just go for it and not be afraid, and everything you did and working with you really made me have the confidence to kind of, like, do whatever I wanted and go for it. And I just want to say thank you because it just, like, brings that all up. And I was like, 'Dude, I was never better than when I was acting with you.'"