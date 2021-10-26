How Anya Taylor-Joy Ended Up Jell-O Wrestling in a Onesie After the 2021 Emmys

First comes the Emmys, then comes...Jell-O wrestling?
For Anya Taylor-Joy, that was precisely the schedule of events when it came time for the 2021 Emmys on Sept. 19. Fans first caught wind of her activity on Instagram, where she posted a shot of their Jell-O wrestling setup. As the Queen's Gambit nominee explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the activity was part of a new philosophy she applies to challenging tasks.
"Award shows are frightening," she told the daytime talk show host. "They're really wonderful, but it's just not really what I do everyday, so I made a rule that whenever I do something that's scary, I get to do something ridiculous that I've always wanted to do."
As a result, she swapped her yellow Dior gown for a Tigger onesie and got to wrestling with Cara Delevingne at her house.
"Cold and green. Surprisingly hard," she described of the Jell-O fight. "Harder than I thought it was going to be."
And slower. "It's very slippery and it's quite slow," she said. "It's almost like Tai Chi."
Well, there you have it. If you were contemplating spending the night after the Emmys wrestling in Jell-O, here's what you can expect. As for Taylor-Joy, the next activity on her list is riding a mechanical bull.
"I'm currently working in Savannah and there's a mechanical bull, but we're on night shoots and I'm just desperate to give it a go," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "I want it to be my party trick."