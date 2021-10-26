How Anya Taylor-Joy Ended Up Jell-O Wrestling in a Onesie After the 2021 Emmys

Watch : Anya Taylor-Joy's Retro-Lingerie Look for Emmys After-Party

First comes the Emmys, then comes...Jell-O wrestling?

For Anya Taylor-Joy, that was precisely the schedule of events when it came time for the 2021 Emmys on Sept. 19. Fans first caught wind of her activity on Instagram, where she posted a shot of their Jell-O wrestling setup. As the Queen's Gambit nominee explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the activity was part of a new philosophy she applies to challenging tasks.

"Award shows are frightening," she told the daytime talk show host. "They're really wonderful, but it's just not really what I do everyday, so I made a rule that whenever I do something that's scary, I get to do something ridiculous that I've always wanted to do."

As a result, she swapped her yellow Dior gown for a Tigger onesie and got to wrestling with Cara Delevingne at her house.

"Cold and green. Surprisingly hard," she described of the Jell-O fight. "Harder than I thought it was going to be."

And slower. "It's very slippery and it's quite slow," she said. "It's almost like Tai Chi."