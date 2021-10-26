This Video Will Make You a Sucker for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Love

Watch : Joe Jonas Has the Best Response to Sophie Turner's Sexy Selfies

It may be fall, but Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have us burnin' up.



In honor of their fifth anniversary as a couple the singer shared the cutest TikTok Oct. 25 featuring the two toasting to their milestone. Captioning the clip, "5 years of knowing this one," Joe shared a video of himself and his wife enjoying a dinner date night—which fittingly included a slice of cake with a "Happy 5th Anniversary" topping.



In the background of the video, the Jonas Brothers' hit "Hesitate" played, a sweet touche that didn't go unnoticed by fans. As one user commented, "Imagine the song you use in your anniversary video is the actual song you wrote for your wife. Goals af." Yeah, we definitely agree.



The two—who welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020—confirmed their romance in early 2017. And as the Game of Thrones alum later revealed they simply clicked from the start.