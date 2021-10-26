HalloweenGabby PetitoBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

This Video Will Make You a Sucker for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Love

Can’t believe Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been together for five years? Us either. But this celebratory video will certainly have you bending the knee to their epic romance.

By Kisha Forde Oct 26, 2021 2:41 PMTags
Joe JonasCouplesCelebritiesSophie Turner
Watch: Joe Jonas Has the Best Response to Sophie Turner's Sexy Selfies

It may be fall, but Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have us burnin' up.
 
In honor of their fifth anniversary as a couple the singer shared the cutest TikTok Oct. 25 featuring the two toasting to their milestone. Captioning the clip, "5 years of knowing this one," Joe shared a video of himself and his wife enjoying a dinner date night—which fittingly included a slice of cake with a "Happy 5th Anniversary" topping.
 
In the background of the video, the Jonas Brothers' hit "Hesitate" played, a sweet touche that didn't go unnoticed by fans. As one user commented, "Imagine the song you use in your anniversary video is the actual song you wrote for your wife. Goals af." Yeah, we definitely agree. 
 
The two—who welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020—confirmed their romance in early 2017. And as the Game of Thrones alum later revealed they simply clicked from the start.

photos
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

Recalling their first date in a March 2020 interview with Elle UK, Sophie shared, "I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought he would be such a d--k. The best thing was that he didn't bring security … I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner, and we just talked."

@joejonas

5 years knowing this one ?????

? Hesitate - Jonas Brothers

Trending Stories

1

Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips

2

See Adam Levine React After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

3

Ireland Baldwin Calls Out "Hateful" Candace Owens Over Movie Shooting

"I wasn't bored," Sophie added. "It wasn't contrived, it wasn't small talk — it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him."

And the rest is song-writing-worthy history.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips

2

See Adam Levine React After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

3

Ireland Baldwin Calls Out "Hateful" Candace Owens Over Movie Shooting

4

Why Kristen Stewart Says She's Made Only "Five Really Good Films"

5
Exclusive

Model Selita Ebanks Reveals Dark Side From Her Victoria's Secret Days