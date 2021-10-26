Is Cardi B Really Going to Be on You Season 4? Penn Badgley Says…

Watch : Penn Badgley & Cardi B Are the Celebrity Friends We Needed

It's time to get Cardi B's agent on the phone!



After the Invasion of Privacy star publicly pitched a role for herself on Netflix's hit show You, all eyes have been on the streaming network. Now, series star Penn Badgley is weighing in on the potential addition to the cast—and his social media friendship with Cardi.

The Grammy winner and the Netflix star recently sent the Twitter-verse into a tailspin with their adorable fan-girl-esque exchange—and the two have since changed their profile pictures on the platform to feature the other.



So naturally, fans are wondering if this will eventually lead to the rapper making an appearance for the fourth season of You, but according to Penn—who made a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!—his guess is as good as ours.



"Well, I don't know, I definitely can't say," he told host Jimmy Kimmel of a possible cameo from Cardi during the Oct. 25 episode. "But there is actually—I believe this is true—there's an actual Change.org petition."