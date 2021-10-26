Chrissy Teigen Shades John Legend Over His Chances to Beat Ariana Grande on The Voice

It's becoming clearer that all of Chrissy Teigen might not be rooting for husband John Legend to prevail on The Voice.
In a clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show posted on Monday, Oct. 25, host Kelly Clarkson asked Chrissy about her previous social media messages suggesting she was rooting for Ariana Grande's team to win on the NBC competition series this season, rather than the squads coached by John, Blake Shelton or Kelly herself.
When Kelly mentioned that Chrissy is "Team Ariana," Chrissy laughed and replied, "I am." The 35-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host went on to explain that part of her support for Ariana stems from her daughter, Luna, 5, being a big fan of the "Dangerous Woman" vocalist.
"It's so funny, Ariana's demographic—it's like 2 years old because Luna was into her when she was 2, to I mean...," Chrissy said, trailing off while expressing that Ariana has fans of all ages.
Chrissy, who shares both Luna and son Miles, 3, with John, went on to say that she and her daughter listen to a lot of Ariana's music during their outings. "The car is all Ariana," she said. "A lot of Dua Lipa now, but it's always going to be all about Ariana."
Finally, Kelly did her best to convince Chrissy to send support elsewhere. "Why are you trying to help freaking Ariana Grande?" the host asked. "You don't think that we need help? She's got like a billion followers!"
The point seemed to resonate with Chrissy, who laughed and responded, "So now, I'm like, 'I think I got to throw John a bone because he's so clearly going to lose.'" Kelly went a step further by pointing out that, as an EGOT winner, John has collected enough prizes, and so Chrissy should cheer for Kelly. This led Chrissy to jokingly confirm, "John doesn't need anything else."
Clearly, Chrissy isn't taking the competition too seriously, as her real focus is on getting to enjoy her time with loved ones. "I don't care who wins, as long as you guys are on this show forever, so we can have dinner parties," she sweetly told Kelly.
Last month, Chrissy posted on Instagram that it would be "awkward" for John to share the Voice stage with Ariana, given how often her music is playing in his home. She also referred to herself as "team Ari."
Check out Chrissy and Kelly's lively exchange in the above Kelly Clarkson Show video.
