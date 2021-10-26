All Time Low Denies "Unequivocally False" Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

All Time Low has issued a statement about the "unequivocally false" allegations made against its bandmates.
On Monday, Oct. 25, the band posted a statement to their social media channels addressing accusations of unspecified "inappropriate behavior" that they describe as "absolutely and unequivocally false." All four band members, Alex Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Zack Merrick and Rian Dawson signed the note.
According to the group, the allegations were first made in a TikTok video that "gained traction a few weeks ago alluding to inappropriate behavior within our camp." They stated that they chose not to address the allegations "because of the glaring inconsistencies in the story, and the apparent reluctance to mention us by name."
"We felt that a response would have elevated and escalated an outright lie, and in doing so, robbed actual victims of abuse of their very real and very important collective voice," the group explained. "We have only ever wanted to cultivate and nurture a culture around our shows and band that is welcoming, healthy and safe."
They continued, "It is with that in mind that we have to state with outright certainty, that what is being said about us is completely and utterly false."
The group added that they are "investigating further the source of these false allegations," and intend to seek "legal recourse" because they "take these allegations very seriously."
They did not describe the specifics of the allegations they were referring to.
All Time Low reiterated that they stand with victims of abuse, "but we cannot and will not fuel or amplify lies that only cloud and distort the true stories of those who need to be heard and represented."
The group then shared that they have only ever sought to make their concerts and fanbase feel included in their lives, describing saying that they "respect and cherish the sanctity of this fanbase and the connections we've made with you through the years."
"It is difficult and disheartening to have to make this statement knowing that the allegations against our camp are completely unfounded and false," the group continued, "but at this point it is of the upmost importance to us that you know we hear you, we stand with victims and we stand collectively for the truth."
Jack, the lead guitarist, noted on his Twitter account, "While the four of us wrote this statement together, I feel the need to personally refute the claims being made against me and us, as they are 100 percent false."