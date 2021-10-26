Celebs Prove It's Finally Time to Break Out Your Oversized Scarves

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Now that most of us have experienced the first of many rainy and cold days this season, it's time to dig out those boots, teddy coats and scarves!

From oxfords and sweater vests to claw hair clips, our favorite celebs continue to serve as walking fall mood boards. With cozy season in full effect, it's not a surprise celebs like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa are starting to layer up with long, oversized scarves. Although any scarf will help keep you cozy while braving the elements, why not elevate your accessories game by playing around with longer, chunkier scarves like our celebrity style icons? Plus, more material means more warmth!

If you're ready to add some new scarves to your collection, we rounded up 11 styles that will turn any cold weather fit into an Instagrammable fashion statement.

