HalloweenGabby PetitoBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Olivia Jade Says Cancel Culture Has Made Her Feel Like She Has to "Walk on Eggshells"

Olivia Jade reflected on how she's changed since the college admissions scandal, saying on her podcast that she's "scared" of having another incident that "blows up in my face again."

By Lindsay Weinberg Oct 25, 2021 11:58 PMTags
Dancing With The StarsCelebritiesLori LoughlinOlivia Jade
Watch: Olivia Jade CLAPS BACK at Val Chmerkovskiy "Hooking Up" Rumor

Olivia Jade has waltzed back into the public eye after making her comeback on Dancing With the Stars—but she's still "scared" of another scandal.

Her mom Lori Loughlin has served out her jail sentence relating to the college admissions scheme and is soon returning to television with When Hope Calls. Her 22-year-old daughter is also back in the spotlight on the ABC dancing show, but according to Olivia Jade, she still gets "so nervous" because of cancel culture.

"I'm so hesitant to talk about it because of the trauma," she said on her new iHeart Radio podcast, Conversations with Olivia Jade.

"'Oh gosh, if I say this or if it comes off kind of the wrong way, am I gonna get cancelled again?'" she recalled of her thought process. "It really does leave such an impression in one's mind." 

The beauty influencer continued, "I feel like I walk on eggshells when I talk, just because I don't want to say the wrong thing, and I want to make it clear to people listening that, like, I'm not trying to victimize myself."

photos
Keeping Score of Dancing With the Stars Season 30

Olivia said she also understands "how different of a person I've become because of it—and not entirely in a good way sometimes." She feels like she has "way harder days" or is "way harder on myself" than she was before. 

"I'm so scared of looking up my name and something bad is happening, and I'm the face of it. And it's going to be this big thing that blows up in my face again," Olivia shared. 

ABC/Maarten de Boer

She said the backlash has made her live her life a little bit differently or even "shut down" altogether.

"You kind of start to believe what people are telling you. Like, you don't deserve a second chance and there is no room for growth," she went on. "You feel like, not to sound super dark, but how do you bounce back then? Because I want to be alive. I still want to grow up." 

She issued an apology about her admission to USC on Red Table Talk last year.

See her compete on Dancing With the Stars on Monday nights on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

See Adam Levine React After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

2

Why Kristen Stewart Says She's Made Only "Five Really Good Films"

3

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Break Up

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

See Adam Levine React After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

2

Why Kristen Stewart Says She's Made Only "Five Really Good Films"

3

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Break Up

4

Vanessa Bryant Reveals How She Learned About Kobe and Gianna's Deaths

5
Exclusive

Model Selita Ebanks Reveals Dark Side From Her Victoria's Secret Days