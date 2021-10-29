Pentatonix's New Album Will Give You Permission to Turn Up the Holiday Music

Watch : Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner & True Thompson Match in Holiday Pajamas

It's not the holiday season until you hear the sweet sounds of Pentatonix.

With Christmas less than two months away, the a cappella group is back with its sixth holiday album, Evergreen, available Friday, Oct. 29.

Featuring a cover of Stevie Wonder's "I Just Called to Say I Love You," the collection of songs showcases the unforgettable voices of a group that always makes the winter season a bit more harmonious.

"We wanted this album to be almost a little more folky and intimate and like almost singer songwriter-y, but still with the big moments," Scott Hoying exclusively shared with E! News. "After the lockdown, we were craving being together and making something and so we rented out this studio for a month and we all went in every single day and just improvised, arranged stuff, made stuff up on the spot and recorded whatever we were inspired by and it just felt so good to make music like that again."

He continued, "I think that you can really feel that when you listen to the album because it feels very inspired and organic. We think it's one of our best."