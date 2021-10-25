The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Break Up

Watch : "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston Tells Which Guy Stood Out Night One

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes are the latest Bachelor Nation couple to call it quits.

On Monday, Oct. 25, The Bachelorette star shared on Instagram that she and her final-rose recipient have broken up. "It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," Katie reflected. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

She continued, "We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

Blake shared the same statement to his Instagram at the exact same time that Katie shared hers.

The news of their split comes mere months after their engagement aired on ABC in August. At the time, Katie told Blake that she wanted to love Blake "for the rest of my life."