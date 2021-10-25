The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Break Up

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes are the latest Bachelor Nation couple to call it quits.
On Monday, Oct. 25, The Bachelorette star shared on Instagram that she and her final-rose recipient have broken up. "It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," Katie reflected. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."
She continued, "We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."
Blake shared the same statement to his Instagram at the exact same time that Katie shared hers.
The news of their split comes mere months after their engagement aired on ABC in August. At the time, Katie told Blake that she wanted to love Blake "for the rest of my life."
But the road to their proposal was rocky, with Katie's initial front-runner, Greg Grippo, leaving the show just two weeks before the finale. She was ready to quit over his departure, telling Kaitlyn Bristowe, "I want someone to book my flight home."
However, Katie realized hope was not lost when she and Blake went on their overnight date, at which point she realized that she was in love with the wildlife manager. So, she broke up with Justin Glaze and gave her final rose to Blake.
Following the reveal, Katie and Blake enjoyed going public with their relationship, sharing photos of their trip to his home in Canada. She wrote in August, "We started our relationship in a bubble only to continue our engagement in a bubble. For months we couldn't be seen together. Our secret trips never felt long enough. We couldn't wait to experience life together."
"We finally had a taste of that together during my mini trip to Canada," Katie reflected. "And as I fly back to Seattle, I'm already counting down the days until we can do it all over again. We knew life was going to be an adventure, but for now, I'm still soaking up the simpler things in life."
