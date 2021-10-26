Meet Your New TLC Obsession, Addicted to Marriage

Watch : TLC's "Addicted to Marriage" Exclusive First Look

Here comes the bride—for the twelfth time.

TLC is back at it again with a new show that we are sure to tune in to when it premieres Tuesday, Nov. 16. Addicted to Marriage stars four women—named Monette, Shae, Amy and Kecia—that simply, well, love love. In fact, as the show name indicates, they're addicted to it.

With a collective 20 marriages, it's safe to say that this cast has said "yes to the dress" more than the average bride. TLC's Randy Fenoli would be proud—and, if we're being honest, we're equally impressed! Teach us your ways, ladies.

E! News has obtained an exclusive first look at the series, which includes accusations of "manipulative" behavior and "inappropriate relationships." The tea is piping hot, and we are here for it.

In the promo, Shae, a 30-year-old from California, is seen asking her boyfriend Joe to sign a relationship contract. The document has some basic demands, such as requesting that they "remain faithful to each other" and "take full accountability" of their actions.