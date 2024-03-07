Why Beauty Babes Everywhere Love Millie Bobby Brown's Florence by Mills Pimple Patches

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Millie Bobby Brown's clean beauty and skincare brand, Florence by Mills, may be geared towards Gen Zers, but their products are well-loved by beauty fans of all ages. Her under-eye gels are an E! Shopping Editor favorite. She has even influenced us to go makeup-free and wear some pimple patches in public.

The brand launched in 2019 and was founded on the belief that "true beauty comes from loving and embracing yourself." As Millie said in a release at the time of the launch, "I wanted to create something for me and my generation, my friends and peers. A brand that could reflect us and our self-expression and still be good for you, simple to use and suited for changing, transitional skin. Being young in general is so tough, so creating a place to support everyone on their beauty journey was important to me."

The brand is all Millie and has products named after her friends and family. For instance, the Cheek Me Later Cream Blushes are named after her BFFS, the Ava's Mini Essentials Kit is named after her little sister and features all her must-haves and the brand itself was even named after Millie's great-grandmother, Florence.

Whether you're looking for skincare, makeup or hair care products, Florence by Mills has all the essentials you need at really affordable prices. Check out some of our favorite products below including those viral pimple patches Millie wore for a makeup-free TV appearance