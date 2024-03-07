Why Beauty Babes Everywhere Love Millie Bobby Brown's Florence by Mills Pimple Patches

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Millie Bobby Brown's clean beauty and skincare brand, Florence by Mills, may be geared towards Gen Zers, but their products are well-loved by beauty fans of all ages. Her under-eye gels are an E! Shopping Editor favorite. She has even influenced us to go makeup-free and wear some pimple patches in public.
The brand launched in 2019 and was founded on the belief that "true beauty comes from loving and embracing yourself." As Millie said in a release at the time of the launch, "I wanted to create something for me and my generation, my friends and peers. A brand that could reflect us and our self-expression and still be good for you, simple to use and suited for changing, transitional skin. Being young in general is so tough, so creating a place to support everyone on their beauty journey was important to me."
The brand is all Millie and has products named after her friends and family. For instance, the Cheek Me Later Cream Blushes are named after her BFFS, the Ava's Mini Essentials Kit is named after her little sister and features all her must-haves and the brand itself was even named after Millie's great-grandmother, Florence.
Whether you're looking for skincare, makeup or hair care products, Florence by Mills has all the essentials you need at really affordable prices. Check out some of our favorite products below including those viral pimple patches Millie wore for a makeup-free TV appearance
Florence by Mills Spot a Spot Acne Patches
These little wonders are not your average pimple patches. They're cute enough to wear in public! Say goodbye to hiding away until your blemishes disappear because with Spot A Spot, you can face the world confidently, knowing that your skin is being treated while you go about your day. But don't let their adorable designs fool you. These patches mean serious business when it comes to fighting acne. Infused with potent ingredients like salicylic acid and tea tree oil, they work tirelessly to zap zits and calm inflammation, all while providing a protective barrier against bacteria and external irritants.
Florence by Mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads
These adorable whale-shaped under eye patches will make tired eyes look bright and awake. It's made with coconut extract to soothe and depuff, sodium hyaluronate to moisturize and pine extract to give the skin a healthy dose of antioxidants.
Florence by Mills Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask
The Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask will work to reset the skin and leave it feeling nice and refreshed. It's made of charcoal powder to detox, lavender oil to calm and soothe, and witch hazel to balance oils and keep the skin clear. Reviewers say it smells great and peels off easily.
Florence by Mills Zero Chill Rose-Infused Face Mist
One spritz of the Zero Chill Face Mist will give your skin an instant refresh. Reviewers are obsessed with this product and say it's one you absolutely must get.
Florence by Mills Dreamy Dew Moisturizer
The Dreamy Dew Moisturizer is made of willow bark extract, a lotus flower blend and Vitamin B12, all of which work together to keep your skin hydrated. It's a light, oil-free product that reviewers say work really well on sensitive skin.
Florence by Mills Look Alive Eye Balm
Look alive with this hydrating under eye balm made of peptides, Vitamin B12, snow mushroom extract and malachite extract. Reviewers love the metal applicator and say this product does its job really well.
Florence by Mills Oh Whale! Tinted Lip Balm
The Oh Whale! Tinted lip balm is a fan favorite. It's made with super hydrating ingredients like jojoba seed oil, avocado oil and shea butter to keep your lips smooth and moisturized. It comes in three shades and the packaging is really cute.
Florence by Mills Glow Yeah Lip Oil
Say goodbye to dry lips with the Glow Yeah Lip Oil. It's made of African mango butter which keeps lips shiny and moisturized. It's also infused with a paracress floral extract to smooth and soften the lips. Plus, the lip oil adjusts to your mood. This is one product that reviewers really love.
Florence by Mills Cheek Me Later Cream Blush
These cream blushes are made with kaolin clay, which is a special oil-absorbing mineral that helps to keep the color stay on. It comes in five gorgeous shades, all of which were named after Millie's best friends.
Florence by Mills Clean Magic Face Wash
This creamy face wash is pure magic. It's made with ingredients that work to clean, protect the skin, boost its softness, and keep oil in check.
Where can I buy florence by mills products?
Florence by mills products are available at the brand's website, Ulta, Target, and Amazon among other retailers.
Where can I buy Millie Bobby Brown's pimple patches?
You can get the Florence by Mills Spot a Spot Acne Patches from Ulta, Target, Amazon, and the brand's website among other retailers.
Are florence by mills products vegan and cruelty-free?
Every single florence by mills product is PETA Cruelty-free and Vegan Action certified.
Are florence by mills products safe to use on all skin types?
Yes, all florence by mills products have been tested and determined suitable for all skin types. However, if you have a specific concern, carefully read each product's ingredients and spot test a product before using. You can also consult with your dermatologist for an informed opinion.
Are florence by mills products dermatologist tested?
Yes, all of florence by mills makeup and skincare products are dermatologist tested.
—Originally published October 26, 2021 at 4 AM PT.