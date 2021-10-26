Why Beauty Babes Everywhere Love Millie Bobby Brown's Florence by Mills

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Millie Bobby Brown's clean beauty and skincare brand, Florence by Mills, may be geared towards Gen Zers, but their products are well-loved by beauty fans of all ages.
The brand launched in 2019 and was founded on the belief that "true beauty comes from loving and embracing yourself." As Millie said in a release at the time of the launch, "I wanted to create something for me and my generation, my friends and peers. A brand that could reflect us and our self-expression and still be good for you, simple to use and suited for changing, transitional skin. Being young in general is so tough, so creating a place to support everyone on their beauty journey was important to me."
The brand is all Millie and has products named after her friends and family. For instance, the Cheek Me Later Cream Blushes are named after her BFFS, the Ava's Mini Essentials Kit is named after her little sister and features all her must-haves and the brand itself was even named after Millie's great-grandmother, Florence.
Whether you're looking for skincare, makeup or hair care products, Florence by Mills has all the essentials you need at really affordable prices. Check out some of our favorite products below.
Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads
These adorable whale-shaped under eye patches will make tired eyes look bright and awake. It's made with coconut extract to soothe and depuff, sodium hyaluronate to moisturize and pine extract to give the skin a healthy dose of antioxidants.
Look Alive Eye Balm
Look alive with this hydrating under eye balm made of peptides, Vitamin B12, snow mushroom extract and malachite extract. Reviewers love the metal applicator and say this product does its job really well.
Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask
The Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask will work to reset the skin and leave it feeling nice and refreshed. It's made of charcoal powder to detox, lavender oil to calm and soothe, and witch hazel to balance oils and keep the skin clear. Reviewers say it smells great and peels off easily.
Glow Yeah Lip Oil
Say goodbye to dry lips with the Glow Yeah Lip Oil. It's made of African mango butter which keeps lips shiny and moisturized. It's also infused with a paracress floral extract to smooth and soften the lips. Plus, the lip oil adjusts to your mood. This is one product that reviewers really love.
See You Never Concealer
Blemishes? What blemishes? See You Never is a light-coverage concealer that will help even out skin tone, cover blemishes and brighten tired-looking eyes.
Cheek Me Later Cream Blush
These cream blushes are made with kaolin clay, which is a special oil-absorbing mineral that helps to keep the color stay on. It comes in five gorgeous shades, all of which were named after Millie's best friends.
Dreamy Dew Moisturizer
The Dreamy Dew Moisturizer is made of willow bark extract, a lotus flower blend and Vitamin B12, all of which work together to keep your skin hydrated. It's a light, oil-free product that reviewers say work really well on sensitive skin.
Zero Chill Face Mist
One spritz of the Zero Chill Face Mist will give your skin an instant refresh. Reviewers are obsessed with this product and say it's one you absolutely must get.
Clean Magic Face Wash
This creamy face wash is pure magic. It's made with ingredients that work to clean, protect the skin, boost its softness, and keep oil in check.
UBU Eyeshadow Palette
Create a look that's all you! The Florence By Mills UBU Eyeshadow Palette features nine eyeshadows in bold colors and neutrals. Reviewers say the eyeshadows are easy to work with and have just the right amount of pigment.
Oh Whale! Tinted Lip Balm
The Oh Whale! Tinted lip balm is a fan favorite. It's made with super hydrating ingredients like jojoba seed oil, avocado oil and shea butter to keep your lips smooth and moisturized. It comes in three shades and the packaging is really cute.
Ava's Mini Essentials Kit
If you're curious to try the brand but don't want to commit to a full-size product just yet, this mini essentials kit is perfect for you. It's named after Millie's little sister Ava, and comes with mini-sized versions of the mascara, lip gloss, cream blush, face wash, moisturizer and peel off mask.
