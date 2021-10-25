Maisie Williams Debuts Y2K Transformation at 21st Birthday Bash For Jude Law’s Daughter Iris

Watch : Maisie Williams Rocks "Matrix"-Inspired Look for Her 1st Met Gala

Maisie Williams knows how to nail a theme.

The Game of Thrones actress (and Met Gala icon) recently threw it back to the year 2000 while attending pal Iris Law's 21st birthday party.

Maisie shared before and after clips of her retro transformation on TikTok, first showing her platinum blond hair and matching dyed eyebrows pre-costume. She then cut to the final look and showed off a sleek center part and a spiky updo that reminded of that faux-hair scrunchie trend (which Mandy Moore once rocked but now regrets).

For her take on the look, Maisie paired the hairstyle with hoop earrings and a bright orange halter dress with furry sleeves. "year 2000 party for @iris__law," Maisie wrote on her reveal video.

Iris also shared a montage of memorable moments from her big night, for which she donned a light-pink fluffy jacket and cropped blond hair as she enjoyed a night out with friends, who sipped from champagne flutes.