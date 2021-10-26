HalloweenBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The Families of 28 Missing Indigenous Women Seek Justice in Haunting New Documentary

Three cases in Big Horn County are investigated in Oxygen's Murdered & Missing in Montana, premiering Nov. 12. See the first look trailer.

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 26, 2021 5:00 PMTags
TVMurderDocumentaryTrue CrimeNBCU
Watch: Gabby Petito's Family Pleads for Justice

"I feel like I have a target on my back." 

The haunting statement is all too true for Indigenous American women, especially in Big Horn County, Montana. The trailer for Oxygen's new documentary, Murdered and Missing in Montana, premiering Friday, Nov. 12, investigates why these cases remain unsolved—and at times, even overlooked.

"Native American women are the most stalked, raped and murdered out of any women in America," the trailer states. "They go missing, they're found dead. What's the pattern?" 

The "crisis in Montana" stems from 28 missing women in Big Horn County where assailants are believed to be taking advantage of reservation laws. "If a non-tribal person commits a murder on a reservation, tribal police can't even make the arrest," a lawyer explains in the teaser.

Or, as one Indigenous woman explains, Big Horn County is where someone can go to "get away with murder."

Even a law enforcement officer agrees: "Why are these cases not being investigated? No arrests, no charges brought. It keeps happening over, over and over again."  

photos
The True Crimes That Inspired American Horror Story

The 90-minute special event documentary focuses on the disappearance and mysterious deaths of three Indigenous girls, per a press statement.

The documentary "aims to bring awareness to the ongoing crimes against Indigenous girls and women in Montana, which has one of the highest rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women in the country," the release noted. "It exposes the limited resources given to investigate due to unclear jurisdiction but also what exactly can be done to protect the vulnerable." 

Trending Stories

1

See Adam Levine React After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

2

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green Reunite After 20 Years

3

Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips

The trio of girls who were murdered—Henny ScottKaysera Stops Pretty Places and Selena Not Afraid—all lived on the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Reservations. Attorney, investigative journalist and former criminal prosecutor Loni Coombs speaks with former Montana Sheriff, Phylliss Firecrow to compare the three cases.

"Their voices need to be heard," the trailer concludes.

Oxygen

Watch the haunting first look above. 

Murdered and Missing in Montana is produced by KT STUDIOS, with Stephanie Lydecker, Skye Borgman and Courtney Armstrong serving as executive producers.

Murdered and Missing in Montana premieres Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. on Oxygen.

(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

For more true crime updates on your need-to-know cases, head to Oxygen.com.

Trending Stories

1

See Adam Levine React After Fan Jumps Onstage During Maroon 5 Concert

2

TikTok Star Ali Abulaban Pleads Not Guilty to Double Murder

3

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green Reunite After 20 Years

4

Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips

5

See Kim, Rob & More Kardashians in Never-Before-Seen Halloween Pics