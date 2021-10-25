Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are sealing the deal with a kiss.
The newly engaged couple is looking forward to a future as Mr. and Mrs. Barker, and they have the tats to prove it. Travis got Kourtney's lips tattooed on his biceps, marking his second inked declaration of love for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.
Tattoo artist Scott Campbell shared a glimpse of the fresh artwork on his Instagram, captioning the pic, "Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two."
Scott's photo shows that Kourtney's kiss is placed just under a large scorpio tattoo, an homage to Travis' astrological sign. The Blink-182 drummer will celebrate his 46th birthday on Nov. 14.
This isn't the first time Travis has gotten a tattoo for Kourtney. In April, he had the reality star's name written just above his heart.
The following month, Kourtney added another piece to Travis' body of work, carefully tracing the words "I love you" onto her boyfriend's skin. Travis praised her work, calling the poosh founder the "best tattoo artist" on his Instagram Story.
Fans believe that he even had his fiancée draw a tattoo on his thigh, which reads, "You're so cool." Kourtney's penmanship bears a striking similarity to the tattoo, and is a line from one of their favorite movies, Quentin Tarantino's True Romance.
Following the couple's romantic engagement in Santa Barbara, Kourtney shared a glimpse of their cozy hotel suite and her followers noticed that the film was playing in the background.
The mother of three has gone on to post numerous photos from the day Travis proposed, most recently writing that she "can't believe this was a week ago."
Though the couple has been living in a dreamlike state for the past week, they are having a scary good time with Halloween. They recently dressed up as the ill-fated rocker couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.
