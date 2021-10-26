Dolores Catania Talks Being "Starstruck" By Jason Biggs Playing Cash at Your Door

Watch : Dolores Catania Talks Competing on "Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door"

From Housewives to a celebrity house call!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania is about to do something she's never done before: appear on a game show. That's right, the Bravolebrity and her family make a special appearance on tonight's new episode of Cash at Your Door on E! where they try to win up to $25,000 answering trivia questions for host Jason Biggs.

"I never thought I would be on a game show...That was surreal to me," Dolores told E! News exclusively. "I'm not a game kind of person. I literally played Jenga for the first time the other day."

Dolores says she was "starstrucK' when she first met Jason at her door. "I was so shy, I don't know what happened to me," the RHONJ star laughed. "I got so excited to see him."

Dolores played CAYD with ex-husband Frank, their two kids Frank Jr. and Gabrielle and her boyfriend David, along with a family friend. She says she was most surprised with how many questions her kids got correct.