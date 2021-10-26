HalloweenBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The Most Eye-Opening Bombshells From Katie Couric's New Book, Going There

Katie Couric's new memoir, on sale now, has added a controversial new chapter to her legacy as a journalist and beloved TV personality.

Katie Couric's memoir just came out Tuesday, but it's been causing raised eyebrows for a month.

From her revelations about competition among her fellow female network stars during her time on Today to her thoughts on her disgraced former co-anchor Matt Lauer, from what she didn't reveal about Ruth Bader Ginsburg following a 2016 interview to what she was all too happy to share about Prince Harry, the tidbits that served as preview fodder didn't just drum up anticipation for her 500-page book, Going There.

Rather, all that tea-spilling has had critics and fans alike wondering what sort of game the veteran journalist and TV personality has been playing at all along. 

"I couldn't imagine writing something that wasn't honest and radically transparent," Couric told Today's Savannah Guthrie this month during the most personal stop on her press tour. "I didn't want to do a victory lap or my greatest hits. I think I've had an extraordinary life. I've had incredible opportunities…. I've had huge successes. I've had some pretty public failures, too."

Noting how she has always had a lot of perfect strangers telling her that they feel as if they know her personally thanks to her decades on television, Couric explained, "I wanted to share the messy parts, what real life was like."

So, readers, she went there.

And we turned the pages at rapid speed to give you a rundown of the book's most eye-opening bombshells, including a not-all-that-long-ago decision she made that kept her up at night: 

Yahoo! News

Ahead of the book's release, no revelation in Going There was called out more for being journalistically suspect than Katie Couric's admission that she edited out a comment Ruth Bader Ginsburg made to her during a 2016 interview for Yahoo Global News

Asked about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality against Black people, the late Associate Supreme Court Justice called the move "really dumb of them." Like flag-burning, which is protected free speech, "I think it's a terrible thing to do," Ginsburg said, "but I wouldn't lock a person up for doing it. I would point out how ridiculous it seems to me to do such an act."

Though it was a scathing assessment anyway, Couric writes that in the finished edit she didn't include Ginsburg also saying that the players' actions showed "contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life." She was a "fan," Couric shares, and she wanted to protect the then-83-year-old jurist's reputation. Ginsburg, who died in 2020, had become a progressive hero to so many, herself included, and she felt that certain comments RBG made were "unworthy of a crusader for equality."

"I lost a lot of sleep over that one and still wrestle with the decision I made," she writes, noting that she failed in that moment at keeping her own personal politics "in check."

Couric battled an eating disorder as a teen and young adult, influenced by her mother Elinor's unhealthy relationship with food. When she was attending University of Virginia, her mom would write to her to remind her to watch her weight.

"Starve, cheat, binge, purge—the cycle would take years to break," Couric writes.

She also shares that the 1983 death of singer Karen Carpenter from anorexia-related heart failure deeply affected her and marked the memorable point where she started to break that cycle, though she was still plagued by body-image issues for years.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Couric recalls a 1983 meeting at CNN, where she worked as an assignment editor, in which an unnamed executive cracked that she'd been successful "because of her determination, hard work, intelligence and breast size."

And when she was in her late 20s, she wrote, she went on a date with Larry King, who joined CNN as the host of Larry King Live in 1985. (King, who was almost 25 years her senior, died in January. He was unmarried from 1983 until 1989, when he wed his sixth wife.)

"The tongue. The hands," she writes. "The whole scene was such a cliché, I began to laugh and gently pushed him away." She told him she was looking for a man closer to her own age, Couric recalls, to which he replied, "No problem. But when I like, I really like." They remained friendly, she continues, and would share "a big laugh" whenever they ran into each other over the years.

Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images

Couric alleges in the book that, back in the early '90s, her and husband Jay Monahan's live-in nanny—whom she refers to as "Doris"—"managed to grow deep, twisted roots into our family and my psyche, leaving me to imagine I couldn't function without her," and ultimately tried to sabotage her marriage.

Moreover, in the book Couric accuses Doris of retaliating after her firing by drawing up stickers that said things like "Why does Katie Couric care more about her job than her child?" and "Why is her husband a pedophile?" and posting them—with Couric's personal phone number—in payphone booths and at rest stops in New Jersey.

Couric explains that the latter untrue accusation was likely inspired by a photo the nanny saw of Monahan taken on vacation, in which he was lying on the bed with the top button of his khakis undone "to give himself room to breathe" while their daughter Ellie played nearby. Doris also allegedly had made fliers with the picture in question and brought a stack to the lobby of the New York apartment building Couric and Monahan were about to move into, saying she wanted to warn residents that a pedophile was moving in.

The former nanny, whose real name is Nancy Poznek, slammed Couric's version of events, telling DailyMail.com, "I was extremely upset [by what she wrote]. This is going to be in the book forever, it's not true and I have to live with that all the time...If I ran into Katie Couric on the street I wouldn't look at her, I wouldn't say anything. Maybe before this story came out I would have but not since that. I don't want anything to do with her."

About the alleged retaliation with the stickers, Poznek said, "I didn't even have a car. That's not true." And regarding the fliers: "1,000-million times untrue."

Jacques M. Chenet/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Couric admits that her marriage to Monahan suffered as her star rose.

"My fame took up residence in our marriage like an overbearing houseguest," she recalls. "I liked it when people stared at me as I strolled to a great table at a nice restaurant...The bigger I got—the more I was photographed and splashed across magazine covers and gossiped about—the smaller he felt."

They married in 1989 and were together until Monahan's death from colon cancer at only 42 years old in 1998 (the reason Couric became such a staunch advocate for preventative screenings and had her colonoscopy televised in 2000). They had two daughters together, Elinor and Caroline—or Ellie and Carrie, as they're familiarly referred to.

In the book, Couric laments letting their marital troubles fester until Monahan got sick, which was what ultimately pushed all of their issues aside. And later, while she knew they had done everything possible to keep him alive, she wished she had done a better job at helping him die, at preparing for the end once it was inevitable.

Steven Freeman

Couric writes of Martha Stewart, who started appearing on Today in 1996, that it took "a few years and some healthy humbling (prison will do that) to develop a sense of humor."

The doyenne of domesticity—who spent five months in a federal lockup between 2004 and 2005 for conspiracy, obstruction and lying to investigators after being accused of insider trading—has been on Today dozens of times, most recently talking up fall fruit desserts on Oct. 13. Couric left the show in 2006 after 15 years at NBC to go anchor the CBS Evening News.

Craig Blankenhorn/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Couric writes that Matt Lauer was outwardly "less of a chauvinist" than her prior Today co-anchor, Bryant Gumbel, whom she worked alongside for almost six years.

In a 2019 issue of her newsletter, Couric shared an old clip of Gumbel quizzing her as to why she was taking off work for "so long"—nine weeks was the timeframe he was referring to, though she later said she only was gone for four weeks—following the birth of her first child. She said it was in part to recover from the shock to her body and he replied, "Your ancestors didn't worry about that shock to your body. They came right back and worked." But, she told USA Today in 2019, she and the Real Sports host had "a great working relationship" and remained "very friendly."

Couric also recalls requesting that she and Gumbel split taking the lead on stories 50-50 when she was first offered the role of Today co-anchor in March 1991. Then-NBC News President Michael Gartner said she could have 49-51, which she accepted, deciding that was "close enough—I'd made my point." Directly afterward she told Gartner, "Oh, I almost forgot, I'm pregnant," and he cracked, "You have really lousy timing." To which she recalls firing back with a smile, "So I guess you're not going to be knitting me baby booties anytime soon."

NBC/NBC NewsWire

Couric recalls the occasional tension between she and Lauer, her Today co-anchor for nine years, because as much as they were on-air partners, they still competed for stories. 

That made them both better at their jobs, she observes, but off air, they were not especially close, Couric not wanting to risk their generally pitch-perfect chemistry as co-anchors by socializing too much outside of work. 

"On top of that, Matt was just a very discreet guy, never putting his personal stuff out there," she writes. And while they all joked about the network promos calling Couric, Lauer, Al Roker and Ann Curry "America's first family" ("Yeah, we're a family alright—the Manson family"), "Matt and I both knew our success was built on the perception that we were like brother and sister, and between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., we were."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Couric shares that she had dinner with Lauer in early November 2017, a few weeks before he was fired from Today. She recalls him telling her that "this MeToo stuff feels like it's getting kind of out of control. It feels like a witch hunt." After the dinner, she texted him, "Omg what the hell did you put in my drink? Phenobarbital???? Thank you for being such a good friend. I treasure you." To which he replied, "The length of our friendship and the comfort that comes with that is more powerful than any drug in a drink!"

NBC fired Lauer after receiving, per a company memo, a "detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace." At the time, he issued a statement apologizing for any behavior that may have hurt people and saying that "some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed." In her first interview addressing the scandal, Couric told People that she found the accusations "disturbing, distressing and disorienting." She said, "I had no idea this was going on during my tenure or after I left. I think I speak for many of my former colleagues when I say this was not the Matt we knew."

Referring to the weeks following Lauer's firing, Couric writes in Going There, "I took [journalists'] calls and told them the truth—that it had been widely assumed Matt had a lot of problems in his marriage. I knew he was a player, but I didn't know his extracurriculars were happening inside 30 Rock."

Couric admits being very worried about how her former co-anchor was doing and she texted him words of support: "Matt, I am crushed. I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk. There will be better days ahead."

Nowadays, though, they no longer speak and she doubts they will again. She writes, "I know Matt thinks I betrayed him, and that makes me sad. But he betrayed me, too, by how he behaved behind closed doors at the show we both cared so much about."

Peter Kramer/NBC

However, among the pre-#MeToo behaviors people whispered about at the time, Couric writes of hearing a rumor about "a secret office called The Bunker" that only one unidentified male anchor had a key for, and which he used for "one-on-ones, and I don't mean interviews." 

And she alleges that on one occasion Lauer accidentally sent the wrong producer an inter-office message, suggesting she come to his office and wear "that skirt that came off so easily (or something to that effect)." A few minutes later, Couric continues, "a flustered Matt appears at [the producer's] door. He handed her a book. 'This might be good for the show,' he said. They never spoke about the incident."

Ultimately, Couric recalls, "The general attitude at the time was it's none of your business. A don't-ask-don't-tell culture where anything goes, and everything did. Assuming Matt was having a consensual fling, I didn't even consider talking to the young employee about it and embarrassing her. I just figured that's how she'd feel—embarrassed. I never got the chance to find out."

She also writes that she had heard a rumor about Lauer's then-wife Annette calling the control room on a Sunday morning looking to speak to an anchor her husband had been romantically linked to. And upon hearing that, Couric writes, "I felt humiliated for Annette. But I had no idea if the rumors were true and, if they were, what I would even do with that information." (The Lauers separated in 2017 in the wake of the misconduct scandal and she filed for divorce in 2019.)

Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Couric describes Deborah Norville, the Today co-anchor she succeeded in 1991, as "whip-smart," "stunning" and "incredibly hard-working"—but also as someone whose "relentless perfection" turned off viewers. Norville was in the role for a little more than a year, starting her tenure after, as Couric puts it, longtime anchor Jane Pauley was "unceremoniously pushed out."

(Then-NBC News executive VP Dick Ebersol told the Washington Post in 1989 that his original plan was to have both ladies on Today in some capacity. "I sure as hell didn't want Jane to leave the show," he said. But Pauley was headed for prime-time, so "the whole thing actually has a happy ending." On her farewell episode as Today co-anchor, Pauley hugged Norville and said, "It has hurt to see two of my friends, Bryant and Deborah, assigned roles in this that they did not play." Talking to the Post afterward, she called some of the coverage of the shakeup "perverse." Pauley, who went on to co-anchor Dateline until 2003, said, "There's something in the American character that likes things in black-and-white terms—winners and losers, heroes and villains. I was cast as the loser and Deborah as the winner in the early 'Woman of the '90s' stuff, and then suddenly, I was wearing the white hat and Deborah was the bad guy.")

Norville told the New York Post that she was "too stunned and, frankly, hurt to comment" on Couric's characterization of her.

On Today this month after that anecdote made the rounds, Couric said, "I think Deborah Norville is one of the kindest, most gracious people." And, she recalled, it was just fact that viewers were "very protective" of Pauley and there was a bit of a backlash to Norville filling her chair. "That was no criticism of Deborah," Couric insisted. "It was about what the situation was at the time."

She added, "I think I'm gonna send her a book and say, 'I'm so happy for you to read the whole book and put my observations into context.'"

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Couric, calling rival morning show anchor Diane Sawyer "everything I wasn't," writes that she "loved that I was getting under Diane's skin" when Today would get a plum interview before Good Morning America. "Not that she wasn't getting under mine," she adds.

But not in a malicious way, Couric insisted recently on Today. "I laugh about how Diane and I competed for big interviews," she explained. "I thought it was so funny and ludicrous, the way it used to be."

In the book she recalls tabloids picking up what Couric thought was an obvious joke when she quipped about Sawyer, "I wonder who she had to blow to get that," after the GMA anchor scored the first interview with a mom who'd given birth to twins at 57. 

"I'm pretty sure I speak for Diane when I say that neither of us resorted to actual fellatio to land an interview, but we both engaged in the metaphoric kind—flattering gatekeepers, family members, and whoever else stood in the way of a big get," Couric writes.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

"I think I was incredibly generous with my colleagues," Couric said on Today in a recent appearance.

But she admits in Going There that she could have been kinder to rising star Ashleigh Banfield, who joined MSNBC in 2000, that she was "way less welcoming" than she should've been after finding out that Banfield's father was "telling anyone who'd listen that she was going to replace me."

"In that environment," Couric writes, "mentorship sometimes felt like self-sabotage."

Talking to Entertainment Tonight about Couric's recollection, Banfield said, "I was pretty shocked, I'm not gonna lie. You know, back in 2000, I was a nobody. And so the fact that she considered me a threat, I guess that's flattering. But at the same time, I sure wish I could've benefited from her leadership."

That part about her father wasn't true, the NewsNation host added, but there were no hard feelings and "I remain steadfast in my admiration for Katie Couric. She is the best in the business at morning television and she always will be in my eyes."

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

It wasn't easy being the new girl in town when she moved to CBS in 2006, Couric recalls. When the ratings for CBS Evening News continued to lag behind NBC and ABC's broadcasts, then-CBS boss Les Moonves suggested that she move back to mornings to co-anchor The Early Show (now CBS This Morning), but she told him, "I didn't leave the morning show I helped make number one so I could go to the third-place morning show."

"The fantasy that I would come in and miraculously put CBS in first place had faded," she writes. "The situation was unwinnable—we were trying to bring change to a place that didn't want to change. We'd thought we'd been greeted as liberators; instead, we got an insurgency."

Boris Spremo/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Couric met Princess Diana in 1996 and recalls the newly divorced royal asking her how she kept her kids from watching too much "telly," as she was having a hard time keeping Prince William and Prince Harry from overindulging in small-screen time. Couric suggested hiding the remote.

Diana also told the American newswoman that her house was empty, and Couric suggested inviting friends over for a slumber party. But while Couric admits that she sensed Diana's sadness, she had no idea how hard it was for her.

And when she was covering Diana's funeral for NBC News the following year, on Sept. 6, 1997, Couric cried—enough so that the control room knew to move the camera away for a bit. 

ABC News

Couric recalls meeting Prince Harry in 2012—during his "wild-oats sowing phase"—at a polo match in Brazil while on assignment to interview Queen Elizabeth II's notoriously fun-loving grandson ahead of the monarch's Diamond Jubilee. The smell of cigarettes and alcohol seemed to "ooze from every pore" of the royal's body, she writes. (A rep for the now married father of two did not respond to a request for comment about Couric's olfactory memory.) 

 

