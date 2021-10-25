Today Only! Save Over 70% Off Fragrances at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Event

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We love all the amazing deals we were able to score during Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Event. Sadly, the sale event is coming to an end. If you've been waiting to get a great deal on fragrances, today's the day to shop.
Whether you're looking for a new signature scent or stocking stuffers, Amazon has deals up to 70% off right now. For instance, you can get Vera Wang's Embrace for under $20 right. Lucky Brand's highly-rated Lucky You perfume and cologne are also under $15 for a limited time only.
We rounded up the best deals on fragrances from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul. Check those out below.
Vera Wang Embrace Eau de Toilette Green Tea & Pear Blossom
Vera Wang's Embrace is a sophisticated floral fragrance that blends pear blossoms, green tea, freesia, peony, orange blossom, skin musk and sandalwood. Amazon shoppers love how light, fresh and feminine this smells.
Montblanc Individuel Eau de Toilette
Montblanc's Individuel for men is said to have a clean, refined and distinguished scent with base notes of sandalwood, amber, patchouli, musk and raspberry. Several Amazon reviewers say it's a great smelling cologne that gets a ton of compliments.
Clean Classic The Original Eau de Parfum
If you want a fragrance that's light and fresh, this one's for you. Clean's The Original smells like "your favorite bar soap." It's a lovely scent that features notes of peppercorn, jasmine and orange blossom. Multiple Amazon shoppers say it's a great one for everyday use.
Azzaro Chrome Eau de Toilette Cologne for Men
Azzaro's Chrome Eau de Toilette is a timeless scent inspired by the Mediterranean Sea and features notes of bergamot, white musk and mate leaves. Amazon shoppers rate this one highly and say it lasts long and smells great.
Clean Classic Shower Fresh Eau de Parfum
This perfume which features a blend of lily of the valley, jasmine and mandarin orange, will give you that clean, fresh out of the shower scent. Right now, you can snag this for 30% off.
Nautica Classic for Men
The Nautica Classic for men features jasmine, lime, coriander, cypress, cinnamon, bergamot and sandalwood. It has over 10,000 five-star reviews, and Amazon shoppers say it's a great go-to.
Lucky You Perfume for Women Eau De Toilette
This highly-rated perfume from Lucky Brand features a blend of red ruby grapefruit, blue poppy and musk. It's light, refreshing and can be worn any time of day. Amazon users say it gets them a ton of compliments, and multiple people say it's been their go-to for years.
Lucky You Cologne Spray for Men
The cologne version of Lucky Brand's Lucky You features tamarind, cardamom and bamboo stem. Amazon shoppers love how clean this smells, and right now you can score this for 71% off.
Elizabeth Taylor Passion Eau De Toilette
Passion by Elizabeth Taylor is a sensual and romantic scent that blends coriander, gardenia, lily of the valley, rose, patchouli and more. Amazon shoppers call this perfume a total classic.
Kenneth Cole Black
Black by Kenneth Cole is a sexy, sophisticated and masculine scent that features watermint, mandarin, fresh ginger, basil leaves, nutmeg and cedar leaf. It's well-loved spray that has over 8,000 five-star reviews.
Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette Spray
Princess by Vera Wang will have you smelling like royalty. It features a blend of vanilla, water lily, Tahitian tiare flower, lady apple, vanilla and amber. Plus, the bottle is so cute. It's a great one to give as a gift or to keep for yourself.
Looking for holiday gifts to shop? Check out Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In Is A One-Stop Shop for Everyone on Your List.