Today Only! Save Over 70% Off Fragrances at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Event

Save on fragrances from Vera Wang, Montblanc, Clean and more.

By Kristine Fellizar Oct 25, 2021 7:47 PM
We love all the amazing deals we were able to score during Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Event. Sadly, the sale event is coming to an end. If you've been waiting to get a great deal on fragrances, today's the day to shop. 

Whether you're looking for a new signature scent or stocking stuffers, Amazon has deals up to 70% off right now. For instance, you can get Vera Wang's Embrace for under $20 right. Lucky Brand's highly-rated Lucky You perfume and cologne are also under $15 for a limited time only. 

We rounded up the best deals on fragrances from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul. Check those out below. 

Vera Wang Embrace Eau de Toilette Green Tea & Pear Blossom

Vera Wang's Embrace is a sophisticated floral fragrance that blends pear blossoms, green tea, freesia, peony, orange blossom, skin musk and sandalwood. Amazon shoppers love how light, fresh and feminine this smells.

$30
$16
Amazon

Montblanc Individuel Eau de Toilette

Montblanc's Individuel for men is said to have a clean, refined and distinguished scent with base notes of sandalwood, amber, patchouli, musk and raspberry. Several Amazon reviewers say it's a great smelling cologne that gets a ton of compliments.

$75
$45
Amazon

Clean Classic The Original Eau de Parfum

If you want a fragrance that's light and fresh, this one's for you. Clean's The Original smells like "your favorite bar soap." It's a lovely scent that features notes of peppercorn, jasmine and orange blossom. Multiple Amazon shoppers say it's a great one for everyday use. 

$44
$30
Amazon

Azzaro Chrome Eau de Toilette Cologne for Men

Azzaro's Chrome Eau de Toilette is a timeless scent inspired by the Mediterranean Sea and features notes of bergamot, white musk and mate leaves. Amazon shoppers rate this one highly and say it lasts long and smells great.

$92
$62
Amazon

Clean Classic Shower Fresh Eau de Parfum

This perfume which features a blend of lily of the valley, jasmine and mandarin orange, will give you that clean, fresh out of the shower scent. Right now, you can snag this for 30% off.

$44
$30
Amazon

Nautica Classic for Men

The Nautica Classic for men features jasmine, lime, coriander, cypress, cinnamon, bergamot and sandalwood. It has over 10,000 five-star reviews, and Amazon shoppers say it's a great go-to.

$12
$11
Amazon

Lucky You Perfume for Women Eau De Toilette 

This highly-rated perfume from Lucky Brand features a blend of red ruby grapefruit, blue poppy and musk. It's light, refreshing and can be worn any time of day. Amazon users say it gets them a ton of compliments, and multiple people say it's been their go-to for years.

$48
$14
Amazon

Lucky You Cologne Spray for Men

The cologne version of Lucky Brand's Lucky You features tamarind, cardamom and bamboo stem. Amazon shoppers love how clean this smells, and right now you can score this for 71% off.

$48
$14
Amazon

Elizabeth Taylor Passion Eau De Toilette

Passion by Elizabeth Taylor is a sensual and romantic scent that blends coriander, gardenia, lily of the valley, rose, patchouli and more. Amazon shoppers call this perfume a total classic.

$21
$15
Amazon

Kenneth Cole Black

Black by Kenneth Cole is a sexy, sophisticated and masculine scent that features watermint, mandarin, fresh ginger, basil leaves, nutmeg and cedar leaf. It's well-loved spray that has over 8,000 five-star reviews. 

$15
$11
Amazon

Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette Spray

Princess by Vera Wang will have you smelling like royalty. It features a blend of vanilla, water lily, Tahitian tiare flower, lady apple, vanilla and amber. Plus, the bottle is so cute. It's a great one to give as a gift or to keep for yourself.

$24
$21
Amazon

