Karen Huger Says Nicki Minaj Put This Housewife on Blast During the RHOP Reunion

Watch : "RHOP" Karen Huger Talks NICKI MINAJ Joining the Reunion

Nicki Minaj is coming in hot at The Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion.

That's according to Karen Huger, who stopped by the Bravo Clubhouse on Sunday, Oct. 26's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Put on the spot during a shady question and answer game, the Grande Dame was pressed to reveal which Potomac Housewife is Nicki's "least favorite."

Looking back at the recently filmed reunion where Nicki made a surprise appearance, Karen said she didn't think the rapper disliked any of them. "She's just a real, real girl, and so she held their feet to their fire," Karen told host Andy Cohen, but not without adding an important disclaimer: Some were left more burnt than others.

One example? "She charged Gizelle [Bryant]'s ass up!" Karen revealed with a laugh. "It was so wonderful. Wonderful!"

According to Karen, Nicki asked her frenemy Gizelle questions that "normally, editing cuts."

"I ask those and they never make the tapes," she added. "So I'm hoping they keep that with Nicki."