Hilaria Baldwin Breaks Silence About "Tragic Accident" on Alec Baldwin's Movie Set

Watch : Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Deadly On-Set Shooting

Hilaria Baldwin is trying to find the words to properly address the accidental shooting on husband Alec Baldwin's movie set.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, Oct. 25, Hilaria broke her silence after police confirmed her husband "discharged" a prop gun while filming, killing crew member Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

"My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her Son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec," she wrote online. "It's said, ‘There are no words' because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support."

On Oct. 22, Alec addressed the shooting that resulted in production being halted until further notice. In a statement on social media, Alec said he was "fully cooperating" with authorities as they investigate the incident.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Alec stated on Twitter one day after the shooting. "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."