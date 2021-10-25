Jeannie Mai Talks About Her New Clothing Collection & How Pregnancy Has Impacted Her Style

We interviewed Jeannie Mai because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Jeannie's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've all had that "I have nothing to wear feeling," but when Jeannie Mai had this thought she solved that age-old problem by designing her own clothes with Macy's x INC. After two years of work, the first Jeannie Mai x INC collection has dropped. During an exclusive interview with E! News, Jeannie said, "Some of the inspiration just comes from loving fashion so much that I needed more in my closet. More reasons to feel confident, more reasons to go out, more motivation to look different as I emerge from my home."

"And the second reason is I really don't like what I shopped online. I can't tell you how much I returned during quarantine because things did not look like the picture or the material didn't last through one wash or it didn't fit my body the way it fit the model. And I'm sick and tired of online getting away with pictures that aren't really what the garment will look like in real life," a very relatable sentiment Jeannie shared. The Real host said, "What excited me most is really creating things that I would want to buy myself," and now we can all buy the clothes too.