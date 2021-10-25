Olympic Sprinter Alex Quiñónez Dead at 32 After Fatal Shooting in Ecuador

The Olympic community has lost a star.
According to the National Police of Ecuador, Ecuadorian sprinter Alex Quiñónez was shot and killed in the Colinas de La Florida sector in the northwest of Guayaquil on Friday, Oct. 22. He was 32 years old.
Police said officers headed to the scene at 9:30 p.m. that day to check on two injured people. Upon their arrival, police found two bodies lying on the road with several gunshot wounds. One of them was identified as Quiñónez. Both he and the other victim have been confirmed dead.
Investigators were then called to the scene to collect information and evidence, including from witnesses and security cameras.
According to police, the shooters appear to have arrived in a white SUV-type vehicle. The police said two subjects then got out of the car, approached Quiñónez and the other victim, fired shots and left.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Ecuador's Ministry of Sports also confirmed the death of Quiñónez and called "the best sprinter in the history of our country" in a tweet.
Born in Esmeraldas, Quiñónez competed in the men's 200-meter dash at both the 2012 Olympic Games in London and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He placed seventh in the event in London, which Usain Bolt won. In addition to competing at the Olympics, Quiñónez took part in the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, where he won the bronze medal in the 200-meter race. He also won gold at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru and at the 2018 South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia.
