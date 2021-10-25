Jordana Brewster Sends Loving Message to Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow After Wedding

Watch : Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Gets Married, Vin Diesel Gives Her Away

Jordana Brewster is still reveling in watching Meadow Walker say "I do."



The Fast & Furious star, who was a close friend of late co-star Paul Walker, was one of the beloved guests in attendance for the 22-year-old model's dreamy beachfront wedding on Oct. 22. That same day, Meadow took to her Instagram to announce that she'd tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan by sharing black-and-white photos and footage from her ceremony.



Captioning a few sweet pics from the gorgeous day on Oct. 23, the Dallas actress gave a heartfelt shoutout to the bride on Instagram, writing, "I'm so happy for you, beauty," to which Meadow replied, "I love you." Among the close family and friends in attendance, the actress was also pictured alongside fellow guest and Fast & Furious co-star, Vin Diesel.



A source previously confirmed to E! News that Vin, who is also Meadow's godfather, walked the model down the aisle in place of her dad.