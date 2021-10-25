Gabby PetitoBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Mason Disick Looks So Grown Up During Lunch With Dad Scott Disick

Watch: Why Kourtney Kardashian Just Shut Down Mason Disick's Instagram

Mason Disick, is that you? 

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's eldest child is almost 12, and already the pre-teen looks ready for a drivers license! Dad Scott snapped an adorable pic of Mason at lunch on Sunday, Oct. 24. "Just chillin with my best friend," Scott captioned the Instagram Story overlooking the ocean. 

Mason has already gotten into the Halloween spirit early with a scene-stealing Freddy Krueger costume at aunt Kylie Jenner's spooky bash on Oct. 12 to celebrate her Kylie Cosmetics collab with Nightmare On Elm StreetThe 11-year-old even accompanied mom Kourtney and future stepdad Travis Barker to Halloween Horror Nights last month. 

It's clear that Scott has been seeing Mason's evolution into a tween, seemingly overnight. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a sweet throwback pic of a young Mason setting up a lemonade stand earlier this year, captioning, "Found this oldie but so goody." 

Plus, Mason is donning a skull and crossbones tank in the old pic, prime for Halloween season now!

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

As the Kardashian-Jenner family expands, with Mason and siblings Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6, welcoming step-siblings Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, it's only right to look back on Mason's growth spurt over the years. 

See Mason's most adorable childhood pics below. 

Instagram
BFF Alert

Scott sweetly called Mason is "best friend" over lunch on Oct. 24. Look how grown up Mason is!

Instagram
Lemonade Stand Memories

Scott shared a cute throwback pic of Mason selling lemonade in the Hamptons. "Found this oldie but oh so goody," Scott captioned in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Cheer Squad

Mason cheers on sister Penelope during her horseback riding lesson in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Mother-Son Bonding

Mason and Kourt enjoy son fun in the sun over summer 2021.

instagram
Mini Mason

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed their first child, Mason Dash Disick, on Dec. 14, 2009. 

Instagram
Leading the Way

Mason was Kris Jenner's first grandchild and the first Kardashian-Jenner kiddo whose birth was captured by Keeping Up with the Kardashians' cameras. It was later aired during the season 4 finale of the E! show.

Instagram
Funny Faces

If anyone could teach Mason how to take a cute selfie, it's his aunt, Kim Kardashian!

Instagram
Buddies with Bieber

Mason just casually swimming with Justin Bieber.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam, Penelope

Mason's little sister, Penelope Scotland Disick, came into the world on July 8, 2012.

Instagram
Aunt KoKo

Mason and his aunt and godmother Khloe Kardashian getting into the holiday spirit.

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Kim and her husband Kanye West welcomed their first child, North West, on June 15, 2013. 

Instagram
Kisses From Kourtney

Mason and his momma.

Snapchat
St. Patrick's Selfie

More funny faces, but this time, on St. Patricks Day with Aunt Khloe.

Instagram
Baby Reign

And then there were three! Kourtney gave birth to Reign Aston Disick in 2014 on December 14, meaning Mason and his little brother share the same birthday. 

Instagram
Beachside in Bali

Scott posed with his two kiddos and North on a 2018 family trip to Bali.

Instagram
Bros

Mason, Reign and most importantly, their juice boxes.

Instagram
Power Rangers

It's morphin time!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Italian Escape

The gang in Portofino, Italy.

Instagram
A Very Fortnite Birthday

Mason rang in age nine with a Fortnite-themed birthday party, which featured a DJ, tasty treats, spots to play the famed game and have a dance party when a break was needed.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Mason learned from the best!

Instagram
Serious Faces

A very stern Scott and Mason.

Instagram
Austin Powers Vibes

For Halloween 2018, Kourtney dressed up as one of the Japanese twins from Austin Powers: Goldmember with her pal Steph Shepherd, while Mason (obviously!) went as Dr. Evil. 

Instagram / Scott Disick
Dad Selfie

Mason and his lil sis pose for a selfie with their dad circa 2019.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Getaways Galore

More family vacation fun!

Instagram / Scott Disick
The Boys

Reign is quite literally hangin' out on his dad's shoulders. Good thing his big brother's nearby!

Instagram
Chaos

Now this is a realistic family photo.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Sunset Snap

Kourtney posted this adorable photo on Mason's 10th birthday. 

TikTok
TikTok Fun

Mason showing his mom the ropes on TikTok.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Poolside

The father-son duo relaxing poolside in Palm Springs.

Instagram
Family Forever

Kourt shared this sentimental snap on Father's Day 2020, telling Scott, "thankful for you and these three special ones."

photos
View More Photos From Mason Disick's Childhood Pics

