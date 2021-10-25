Chris Evans' Tweets About The Office's Jim & Pam Will Make You Swoon

Watch : Chris Evans' Scary Payback to His Brother Scott

You can't beet this.

Just in case we needed another reason to swoon over the Knives Out star, Chris Evans has proved to be just like the rest of us: binging The Office on a Saturday.

"When Jim and Pam are having an off day but at the end of the episode they're both leaving each other messages talking about the same things. Good stuff," Evans tweeted on Oct. 23.

The romantic episode in question follows long-distance couple Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer), who seem to be out of sync when in actuality, their actions are mirroring each other. The duo end up leaving identical voice mails at the end of the day. And yes, we can only imagine Evans' is our soulmate, too.

Even The Office cast couldn't help but gush over Evans' fandom. Krasinski retweeted the post, adding an Office GIF of himself as Jim doing jazz hands.